Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD has dropped to $89, the SSD's lowest price ever

If you're in the market for a newer model SSD, you should look at this offer on the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD . It usually costs around $109, but right now, it's available for just $89. As of this writing, we're not sure how long it will be available at this price.

There are 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions of this Samsung 990 EVO Plus available at Amazon, but this offer is only for the 1TB version. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces. The 1TB version can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,150/6,300 MB/s.

This SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach impressive read/write speeds of 7,150/6,300 MB/s. It's compatible with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD features 236-layer 8th Gen V-NAND flash memory. It's supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW.

Again, it's unclear how long this discount will be available or if it's a new floor for the SSD. It's the lowest price we've seen for the drive since it launched. Visit Amazon's Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD product page for more details and purchase options.