Score a 4TB SSD for only five cents per GB — KingSpec 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD now $181

Right now at Newegg, the KingSpec XG 7000 4TB SSD is available for its lowest price to date, based on price history data from PCPartPicker. It's been going for around $299 lately but Newegg has it listed for $181 with a limited $15 gift card offer which takes the price down to $166.

It's worth noting that this is for a somewhat lesser-known brand and we have not had the opportunity to review this drive for ourselves. That said, this deal is worth taking note of as SSD prices are expected to skyrocket in the near future.

KingSpec XG 7000 4TB SSD: now $181 at Newegg (was $299)

This 4TB SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,400/6,600 Mbps. It's PCIe Gen 4 x4 compatible and uses 3D NAND memory. It's supported by Newegg's return policy and a 3-year warranty from KingSpec.

