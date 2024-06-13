Snag Adata's superfast 4TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD for only 5 cents per GB

With ever-soaring SSD prices, it's getting rarer to find a real bargain that can compare to the previous SSD prices of a year ago. Today's deal on a 4TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD is a welcome sight. With a massive 4TB of storage space, you could seriously beef up the capacity on your PlayStation 5 console, or host a large portion of your Steam library on PC.

The 4TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade NVMe M.2 SSD is on sale for just $234 at Best Buy. With the grievous price hikes on SSDs in the last year, prices have continuously gone in the wrong direction. Recent sales events have not featured any SSD bargains either. This certainly isn't the lowest-ever price for a 4TB SSD, but it's a very good price considering the current SSD market, especially for a high-speed 4TB capacity drive.

The 4TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade uses an InnoGrit IG5236 controller instead of the popular Phison E18 controller favored by Samsung and Western Digital. It sports superfast sequential read and write speeds of 7400/6800MB/s, respectively. We reviewed the Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD previously and gave it a decent 4 stars after benchmark testing this drive.

4TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD: now $234 at Amazon (was $449)



A superfast Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD drive with sequential read and write speeds of 7400/6800MB/s. The XPG Gammix S70 Blade uses an InnoGrit IG5236 controller and comes with 4TB of storage space. Ideal for a PlayStation 5 or PC Steam Library.

With an included heatsink, the XPG Gammix S70 Blade can dissipate some of the heat generated when under full load and reduce the chances of thermal throttling. This drive also features high endurance and support for AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

The Adata 4TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade comes with a 5-year limited parts and labor warranty, should the worst happen and the drive encounter any issues.