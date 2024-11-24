The Best 4TB SSD for the PS5 SSD is now just $249 — WD_Black SN850X 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

If you're looking to expand the storage for your PlayStation 5, you'll need a quality SSD to get good performance while gaming and ensure you don't lose important data. Today, we're excited to share a seriously good discount on our favorite PS5 SSD. You can find the WD_Black SN850X at Amazon for just $249 instead of its usual $299. This offer is for the edition without a heatsink, but that version is an option, although it's currently not in stock.
We reviewed the WD_Black SN850X and were impressed with the performance, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. The performance definitely blew us away, landing its top spot on our list of PS5 SSDs. Our biggest complaint was that the drive was a bit expensive but today's discount more than negates that concern.
WD_Black SN850X 4TB SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $299)
The WD_Black SN850X 4TB SSD is discounted to just $249 at Amazon as part of an early Black Friday promotion. This SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300/6600 MBps and comes with a 5-year warranty from Western Digital that voids when the drive reaches 2400TBW.
This offer is for the 4TB model, but the WD_Black SN850X also comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 8TB capacities. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor, use a WD proprietary controller, and are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. The WD_Black SN850X features 112-layer BiCS5 TLC memory and can reach impressively high read/write speeds of 7300/6600 MBps.
When reviewing the WD_Black SN850X, it nearly topped our performance tests getting beaten out only by the SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD. The drive is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Western Digital that voids should the drive reach 2400TBW. It's also backed up by Amazon's 30-day return policy.
Visit the WD_Black SN850X 4TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill