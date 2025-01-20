The Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB SSD is now only $193 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find one of our favorite SSDs—the Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB SSD —for one of its lowest prices to date. It has a recommended price of $229 but it's currently marked down to just $193. As of writing, no expiration has been clarified for the offer so we're not sure for how long it will be made available at this rate.

This SSD currently sits at the top of our list of best SSD picks for the Steam Deck handheld. We really like this SSD for its performance and power efficiency. That said, we've only reviewed the 1TB model and this offer is for the 2TB edition. The performance should be comparable despite the differences in capacity.

Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB SSD: now $193 at Amazon (was $229)

This offer is for the 2TB Corsair MP600 Mini SSD but it's also available in a 1TB size. Both drives have an M.2 2230 form factor and are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. This particular edition is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7000/6200MBps which is excellent for gaming on a device like the Steam Deck.

This purchase is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Corsair that voids should the drive reach 1200TBW. It's also backed up by Amazon's 30-day return policy. Overall this is an excellent deal on a quality drive and definitely worth a look for anyone that has a Steam Deck.