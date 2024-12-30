WD's Black SN850X 4TB SSD is only $259 for a limited time - this is the perfect drive for installing all your new games

Did you get any new computer video games for Christmas or a game service subscription like Game Pass? Well, if the answer to either question was yes then you may be already struggling for storage space and juggling which games or programs are getting the chop to make space for new installs. Alleviate any decision-making by installing a massive new SSD with plenty of space for all the latest AAA games, perfect for your PC, Laptop, or PlayStation 5.

The WD Black SN850X is back down to $259 at Amazon. It's not an all-time low price, and it has been cheaper previously, like when it was featured at $249 in the Black Friday sales, but this is close and certainly beats the average $298 asking price. The benefit of a larger 4TB SSD over multiple smaller 2TB SSDs is the amount of available M.2 slots in your device, you can basically cram more capacity in with the bigger drive.

The WD Black SN850X features 112-layer BiCS5 TLC memory with a WD proprietary controller. This 2280 M.2 SSD is PCIe Gen 4x4 and can reach bandwidth-topping sequential read and write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MBps respectively. The performance of the SN850X also means it easily meets the PlayStation 5 specifications checklist for use as a secondary storage option in the PlayStation 5 console.

WD Black SN850X (4TB) SSD: now $259 at Amazon (was $298)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X and were very impressed with the drive's performance in our benchmark testing, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars and awarding it an Editor's Choice badge. The performance results placed the WD Black SN850X near the top of the charts and earned it a top spot on our Best SSDs for the PS5 list.

