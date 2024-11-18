WD's massive, speedy 8TB Black SN850X SSD drops $50 below its previous all-time low price ahead of Black Friday

One of the biggest and baddest - in a good way - large-capacity SSDs is becoming more accessible than ever, thanks to a chunky new price cut that awards this 8TB SSD another all-time-low ticket price ahead of Black Friday. This deal certainly isn't cheap and will only really apply or appeal to those who want a single high-capacity drive for systems with perhaps limited M.2 slots.

Today's deal sees the 8TB WD_Black SN850X fall to $599 at Amazon. This is the lowest-ever price this SSD has been for sale on Amazon and $50 less than its previous all-time low. The WD_Black SN850X combines the best of PCIe Gen 4.0 speeds with a whopping 8TB of capacity, ideal for storing a large library of games, or for accessing large video files for editing or other productivity applications.

We recently reviewed the 8TB version of the WD_Black SN850X and found that this no-compromise SSD was an excellent performer with sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. The 8TB SN850X uses Kioxia 162-Layer TLC (BiCS6) flash memory and the proprietary Triton MP16+ B2 controller.

WD_Black SN850X 8TB: now $599 at Amazon (was $879)

A huge capacity M.2 SSD, the 8TB version of the popular WD_Black SN850X has sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. With a TBW endurance of 4,800TB. This is one of the fastest and largest capacity PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs available.

WD Black SN850X price comparison

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see from our price comparison chart between the different WD Black SN850X SSD capacity sizes, the cost of some of the smaller capacity SSDs has also dropped, meaning bigger isn't always the best deal. You can currently pick up 2 x 4TB SN850X SSDs for $518, which is $81 cheaper than the 8TB version. You could also pick up 4 x 2TB SN850X SSDs for $512, but, that's probably more SSDs than you have M.2 slots on your motherboard.