Seagate's 14TB External HDD is just 1 cent per gigabyte for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a high-capacity storage solution, the Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB external hard drive is currently a hot Cyber Monday deal, with a significant discount on Best Buy. Designed for those who don’t necessarily need high speeds but rather require ample space for backups, multimedia files, or gaming libraries, this drive is an excellent option.

Seagate's external hard drive comes with USB 3.0 connectivity, which isn’t the fastest. But its sale price of $179 makes up for it, as you end up paying just 1 cent per gigabyte of storage. Additionally, the 7,200 RPM spindle speed and 192MB cache should offer stable performance for demanding tasks, whether for personal use, professional environments, or creative projects.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB external HDD: now $179 at Best Buy (was $319)

The Seagate Expansion Desktop external HDD offers vast storage capacity with easy plug-and-play functionality, making it ideal for backups and media libraries. It provides reliable performance and a user-friendly setup for Windows and Mac users.

Its plug-and-play design makes setup straightforward—just connect the drive to your Windows or Mac system, and it’s ready to use. Unlike most large-capacity external hard drives, this particular model does not require a dedicated power source. This makes it easier to transport, especially if you love carrying all your hoarded data while traveling.

A feature that sets this drive apart is the inclusion of Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services. This service typically covers recovery attempts for scenarios like accidental file deletions, virus attacks, or issues stemming from drive failure. If such problems arise, Seagate's team of experts will attempt to retrieve the lost data. Users can submit their affected drive to Seagate, where specialized tools and techniques are employed to recover the contents. This feature provides peace of mind for the consumer, ensuring you can recover data in case of accidental loss or hardware failure.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional Cyber Monday offer. Head over to Best Buy to secure this deal before the sale ends. Whether for expanding your storage or safeguarding your data, the Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB external hard drive seems like a worthy investment.

