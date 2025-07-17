Herman Miller chairs have a reputation for comfort and luxury, but they are also known for having quite a high price tag. Herman Miller manufactures some of the most ergonomic office chairs in the business and has even branched out into the world of gaming with impressive results. If you want to treat your bottom and back to some comfort while playing your favourite games, then good news, Herman Miller's Vantum Gaming Chair is currently reduced to £765, shaving £192 off the list price.

Herman Miller is sporting a 20% sale off its entire range of gaming furniture, including this Vantum gaming chair deal and price reductions on other chair models and desks. The Vantum Gaming Chair is one of our favorite gaming chairs. We had the opportunity to review the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum, and it didn't disappoint.

We noted how amazing it felt to sit in, its lightweight design, and how it arrived almost fully assembled, saving you any difficulty in constructing the chair. The negatives of the Vantum at the time of review were the high price, as Herman Miller chairs are traditionally expensive. We still awarded the Vantum chair an Editor's Choice award and gave it 4 out of 5 stars

The Vantum chair was originally designed in partnership with Logitech and used to be named the Logitech G Vantum gaming chair, but has since been renamed on the Herman Miller website. So, if you're looking for a gaming chair but prefer the comfort and ergonomics of an office-type chair, then the Herman Miller Vantum is a great choice if you're willing to part with the money. With this 20% discount, the chair is much more affordable, but it's still an expensive treat for your bottom.

