Logitech's G Pro X wireless gaming headset drops to $119 — enjoy great audio and 2.4 GHz wire free gaming

For the majority of games, the importance of sound is paramount, not only for the ambiance of the game or a captivating soundtrack but also for the audio cues needed for tracking your prey or enemies. Today's wireless headset deal delivers high-quality audio sound at a portion of the original price. The Logitech G Pro X is a gorgeous-looking headset, with superb sound quality and a great-sounding cardioid microphone.

You can grab this offer from Best Buy, where the Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset is available for just $119 compared to the original $229 price tag. A premium gaming headset that ditches the cables for a long-range 2.4 GHz wireless connection with an impressive range of almost 50 feet. The Logitech G Pro X also includes a detachable cardioid microphone and loud 50mm drivers.

The Logitech G Pro X is a wireless gaming headset that oozes good looks and does away with the RGB-infused gamer aesthetic. This headset shines when combined with a PC, unlocking the full potential of the Logitech G software for extra EQ settings and voice presets. The Logitech G Pro X can also be used on certain consoles and is compatible with the Sony PlayStation 4/5 console and Nintendo Switch. Still, you're limited to stereo-only modes and lose the software functionality from the PC.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset: now $119 at Best Buy (was $229)



A premium wireless gaming headset from Logitech that when used on PC unlocks the full potential of the Logitech G software, for extra EQ settings and voice presets. This headset is also compatible with the Sony PlayStation 4/5 console and Nintendo Switch.

The Logitech G Pro X box includes a choice of either leatherette or cloth-covered memory foam earpads. Depending on your preference, you can easily swap out the cushions on the ear cups to your liking. This type of customization is what can help determine whether or not a headset makes it onto our Best Wireless Headsets list.

We reviewed the Logitech G Pro X wireless headset and gave it 4 stars, praising the headset for its premium look and feel but balking at the original expensive price. At this reduced sale price of only $119, the Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset negates our concerns about the cost of this headset and makes for an excellent deal.