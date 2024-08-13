Corsair's Void RGB Elite drops to $79 — wireless gaming headset for PC and PlayStation 5

An angular-looking gaming headset from Corsair that features a retractable boom mic, plenty of gamified RGB lighting, and a wireless 2.4 GHz connection. You can use this headset with either a PC or a PlayStation 5 console via a wireless USB dongle.

Today we're highlighting the Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless gaming headset that is now $79, on sale at Amazon and reduced by $30. The Void RGB Elite has been available since 2019 and In our Corsair Void RGB Elite review we noted its sleek design with a carbon finish, a clear microphone that "you could land planes with.", and a breathable fit thanks to the microfibre mesh fabric with very soft foam padding in the earpads.

These cans are also capable of 7.1 surround when connected to a PC and using Corsair's iCUE software. Unfortunately, the 7.1 surround sound is not available when connected to the PlayStation 5 console. When gaming or using Discord you can easily mute your voice thanks to a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator to let you know when you're broadcasting.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless: now $79 at Amazon (was $109)



This gaming headset from Corsair features colorful RGB LED lighting, and a quality microphone, with powerful 50mm audio drivers delivering a frequency range of 20Hz - 30,000Hz. When used in conjunction with Corsair's iCUE software on a PC you can customize the RGB lighting and enable 7.1 surround sound. See our review of the Corsair Void RGB Elite for more details.

The Corsair Void Elite Pro RGB gaming headset houses large 50mm neodymium audio drivers in the earcups that can support a frequency range of between 20Hz and 30,000Hz. The earcups are held to the headband with strong aluminum yokes for durability and the earcups also house the bright dynamic RGB lighting that can be configured through the Corsair iCUE software.