Incase will launch rebranded "Designed by Microsoft" peripherals in Q4 2024

After acquiring the license earlier this year, manufacturer Incase will launch a series of rebranded "Designed by Microsoft" peripherals in Q4 2024 and recently posted a page including all of the Microsoft Hardware designs being revived for this Incase Designed by Microsoft series. The biggest fan favorites, like Microsoft's ergonomic keyboards, are here, but others, like Intellimouse, Microsoft's sub-brand known for introducing the scroll wheel, are nowhere to be seen. The new old hardware in the Designed by Microsoft series includes twelve keyboards, five mice, three headsets, a speaker, an audio dock, and a webcam.

In our previous reporting, Incase only listed a few keyboards— so it's nice that the selection has expanded considerably ahead of the launch. With any luck for fans of missing brands and Enthusiast Grade Peripherals from Microsoft Hardware, Incase will continue to expand the relaunched offerings, mainly since the entry-level market is already so competitive.

In any case, it's always lovely to see ergonomic keyboard designs preserved. While the best gaming keyboards are usually mechanical, ergonomic keyboard designs are always pleasant for more productive users. Comfort and ergonomics are just as important as optimal performance; after all, optimal performance often requires comfort.

Of the products being reintroduced through this initiative, the biggest highlights for most will likely be the ergonomic keyboard models. Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop, Sculpt Comfort Desktop, Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, (Microsoft) Ergonomic Keyboard, and Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 AES have all returned from the grave with distinct curved designs. The rest of the keyboard offerings are all low-profile wireless keyboards or one of two basic wired keyboard/mouse combinations, but these are less likely to draw attention since they're such standard designs.

This isn't to say that there won't be fans of the Incase Designed by Microsoft mice or audio equipment, but those offerings are all fairly standard at the time of writing. The fare that would appeal to enthusiasts largely seems left to currently dead Microsoft Hardware brands like Intellimouse, but these comfort-oriented peripherals are sure to find their fans, too. At this point, Incase may want to consider polling the community directly to determine what products it's licensed to produce are in the highest demand.