Asus' superb ROG Azoth mechanical keyboard falls back down to $164 — one of its lowest-ever price

One of the best gaming keyboards we've seen in recent years, the Asus ROG Azoth combines form and function for a superb keyboard that includes all the bells and whistles. When launched, the Azoth had a rather large barrier to entry with its costly price tag of $250, and even though it's a super keyboard, justifying that kind of spend on a non-enthusiast board puts many people off. Although still racking up a lofty price even on sale, the Azoth is much closer in reach if you're looking for a highly-rated keyboard that now costs more in line with what a mid-ranged gaming keyboard usually costs.

You can find today's deal at both Amazon and Newegg, where the cost of the Asus ROG Azoth has dropped to $164, one of the lowest-ever prices this keyboard has been spotted at. This 75% keeb features all the bells and whistles in its design, including a small OLED display and boxed extras that help to customize your keyboard such as the EDIY Switch Lube Kit - a complete set of tools for DIY switch lubing.

The Asus ROG Azoth uses Asus's SpeedNova wireless technology with a low-latency 2.4 GHz connection necessary for a gaming keyboard. A long battery life offers up to 2,000+ hours of connectivity if the RGB and OLED screen are disabled. The small OLED panel measures 2 inches and can display everything from a customized personal image to keyboard menus and settings or system resources.

Asus ROG Azoth: now $164 at Amazon (was $249)



Keyboard size: 81-key 75%

Switches: ROG NX Red Switch

Hot-swappable: Yes

Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired



This 75-percent wireless gaming keyboard is solidly built, with premium PBT keycaps and a customizable 2-inch OLED display. It offers a fantastic typing experience, which can be further customized with hot-swappable switches and an enthusiast-worthy accessory kit. See our review of the Asus ROG Azoth for more details on this premium gaming keyboard.

We reviewed the Asus ROG Azoth and gave it 4.5 stars along with an Editor's Choice award for its impressive performance, build quality, and included accessories. We especially liked the sturdy build quality, sound, and feel of the keeb and also the included switch kit which includes a switch opener, keycap puller, switch puller, lube station, brush, and a bottle of Krytox GPL-205-GD0 lubricant for fully customizing the feel of your switches. We were not fans of the Asus Armory Crate software and the original MSRP price.