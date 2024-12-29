Get notifications on your keeb with Das Keyboards' 5QS for only $49

The holiday deal for today comprises a traditional mechanical keyboard paired with software that looks to turn the RGB per-key lighting into visual notification alerts for the user instead of more conventional PC notifications that you may choose to ignore from excessive bombardment. It's an interesting idea, and I'm sure it has its uses, but, more importantly, the keyboard itself is a quality-built device that's on sale for a fraction of its original MSRP.

Today's deal on the Das Keyboard 5QS is available at Woot for just $49. Direct from Das Keyboard, the 5QS is $129, with retailers such as Amazon having it listed at $119, so today's holiday deal price is great for money in comparison. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get free delivery on this keyboard. This is a limited-time sale, with the offer expiring in the next 10 days or when the item becomes out of stock.

The Das Keyboard 5QS is a full-sized mechanical keyboard with a wired USB Type-A connection and full NKRO rollover for gaming. The keycaps are double-shot ABS, and the switches used are Gamma Zulu switches made by Omron (soft tactile feel) with impressive 100 million actuation durability. The top panel of the keyboard is aluminum with a volume control knob that also doubles as a function control for previewing your notifications. There is also a detachable soft-touch wristrest for added comfort while typing.

Das Keyboard 5QS: now $49 at Woot (was $119)

The Das Keyboard 5QS is a solidly constructed wired keyboard that uses Gamma Zulu switches made by Omron that offer a soft tactile feel when typing. These switches are hardwearing and good for 100 million actuations. The RGB of the keyboard can be configured via the software to provide alerts and notifications. The top panel of the 5QS is aluminum, with double-shot keycaps and a volume control knob that also doubles as a function control for previewing your notifications. The 5QS is compatible with Windows, macOS, or Ubuntu operating systems.

The main gimmick of the Das Keyboard 5QS is the smart RGB software, where you can set RGB profiles and small applets to assigned keys for subtle peripheral notifications or alerts. You can use the volume (Q) knob and assigned key to preview the set notification once you've noticed it.

At just $49, this is a great deal for a quality keeb if you want to get into mechanical keyboards. It does, however, lack hot-swapping, so there isn't much in the way of upgrading or modding in the future apart from different keycaps.