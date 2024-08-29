The Logitech MX Master 3S, my favorite mouse, is now $15 off

I'm not much of a PC gamer, so what I look for in a mouse is help getting more work done in fewer clicks and keystrokes. That's why the Logitech MX Master 3S is my daily driver; this wireless mouse is extremely customizable, comfortable and powerful. And today at Best Buy, it's on sale for $85, reduced from its regular price of $99.

The MX Master 3S is wireless, connecting to up to three different devices via either Bluetooth or the proprietary Logitech Logi Bolt USB receiver that comes with it. A button on the bottom of the mouse allows you to seamlessly switch so you can use the same mouse with your desktop, your laptop and your Raspberry Pi at the same time. For Windows and macOS computers, Logitech's Flow feature (which requires you to install its software) allows you to treat multiple computers as a single desktop where the mouse will automatically switch connections when you move the mouse pointer from one to another.

Logitech's Logi Options+ software allows you to configure five customizable buttons and the side scroll wheel. I particularly like the side scroll wheel, which I use for zoom in and out in my web browser but horizontal scroll in Excel.

The primary scroll wheel uses magnets to switch between smooth and ratcheted feels. You can manually configure which feel you like, but I prefer to let the automatic system control it. When I'm doing normal, slow scrolling, I like the tight, ratcheted texture, but if I start scrolling really fast down a web page, the wheel loosens up, which is helpful.

The mouse also has an optical sensor that can operate at up to 8,000 DPI, but I find that settings over 4,000 DPI make the mouse pointer too fast to use accurately. Most of the time, a 2,000 DPI setting is good for me. You may feel differently, particularly if you play fast-paced games.

The MX Master 3S is the best mouse I've ever used and I use it daily. I end up having to charge it perhaps once per month and I can use it while it is charging over USB-C. If you want a mouse that makes you more productive, this is the one.