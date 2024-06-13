Wells Fargo fires more than a dozen employees for faking work using mouse jigglers and keyboard simulation

Financial powerhouse Wells Fargo fired over a dozen employees in May, after allegations that they were dishonest about their working habits. Disclosures filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) in June confirmed the staffers made it seem like they were working by simulating keyboard activity with easy-to-find devices that trick monitoring software into thinking the user is working.

According to the disclosures, the terminated employees worked in Wells Fargo's wealth- and investment-management unit. They used special but easily obtainable tools to create the impression the staffers were busily working. In truth, the allegations state these employees weren't even at their computers. A Wells Fargo spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company "holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior."

Software and hardware that make it seem like someone is moving their mouse or typing on their keyboard are readily available. Tips for using them are easy to find on social media sites like Reddit and TikTok. The devices themselves are available on Amazon for less than $20. You can even build your own using a Raspberry Pi and some electronic components.

These inexpensive and widely available devices prevent computers from entering sleep mode when the PC isn't in use. They don't move the mouse or type on the keyboard but trick screen monitoring software into thinking the user is active when they are not.

Such apps and equipment became increasingly popular during the pandemic's work-from-home era. According to Bloomberg, Wells Fargo's disclosures to Finra don't clarify whether the discharged employees worked from home or the office.

The finance industry quickly and aggressively brought its employees back into the office. However, Wells Fargo waited longer than most of its rivals to make that move. It didn't start requiring employees to return to the office until early 2022 under a "hybrid flexible model." The company now requires most employees to be in the office at least three days a week.