Stand-Out Chassis: Cool Case Mods From Tom's Community

by
4 Comments

Case Mods From The Community

Picture 1 of 16

Mods are a big part of the computer hardware enthusiast community, and a big part of ours. Some of our members mod their rigs for efficiency, others for aesthetics. Whatever the reason, we wanted to see yours. Last month we asked the members of our community to show us their mods, and they delivered. Here are a few of our favorites.

All-White Interior Build Pt. 1

Picture 2 of 16

Some case mods can completely revamp your PC case, while others are simple touches that truly bring the rig together. User USAFRet gave his case a basic all-white internal paint job to simulate the equipment bays in a fighter jet.

All-White Interior Build Pt. 2

Picture 3 of 16

This paint job on USAFret's Corsair Carbide 540 AIR case looks great with and without the components. It also features a matching Cryorig A80 Liquid AIO cooler. 

Bamboo Front Panel Case Mod Pt. 1

Picture 4 of 16

You might not be able to tell from the photos, but that is an Antec P380. This case has all sorts of mods, such as a custom paint job, perforated aluminum accents, and a bamboo veneer. Inside you'll find the Intel Core i7-6800K processor, 16GB of RAM, and two GeForce GTX 980 Ti GPUs in SLI configuration.

Bamboo Front Panel Case Mod Pt. 2

Picture 5 of 16

Did we forget to mention the SSD window? While most modifications happen on the left side of the case where the motherboard resides, User David Cathey added a second window just for his SSDs. Check out that perfect cabling.

SSD Window Case Mod Pt. 1

Picture 6 of 16

With so few PCs using the 5.25'' bay for disc drives, most case manufacturers have gotten rid of front panel access entirely, opting for a much more sleek and minimal look. Unfortunately, this development means no space or opening for front-mounted intake cooling. By adding a steel cut panel and elongating the front case panel with magnets, user Kgrevemberg opted for a modification that enhances both the aesthetics and the performance of his rig.     

SSD Window Case Mod Pt. 2

Picture 7 of 16

Here's another photo of Kgrevemberg's awesome case mod from a different angle. Not satisfied with a total overhaul of the front panel, Kgrevemberg also added purple LEDs to the front of his Phanteks Evolv mATX PC Case.

Corsair SPEC-04 TG Auto Paint Job Pt. 1

Picture 8 of 16

This case mod comes all the way from Bangladesh, courtesy of our venerable moderator LutfiJ. His custom-painted Corsair SPEC-04 TG chassis is a real stunner thanks to the automotive paint job done in dark metallic marine blue.

Corsair SPEC-04 TG Auto Paint Job Pt. 2

Picture 9 of 16

Lutfi's rig is no slouch when it comes to performance. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 1600, a Corsair Force LE200 480GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti Founder's Edition GPU. You can follow the entire build log here.

'Voltron'-Themed Cougar Panzer Max

Picture 10 of 16

This Voltron themed mod of the Cougar Panzer Max Case has it all. The set of three front intake fans compliments add more cooling power to the extensive custom made water cooling system inside. We really liked the distressed touches featured on the "Voltron"-themed paint job.

The Corsair 600T Experiment

Picture 11 of 16

Here's another fully custom case done by the same modder. This stunning all-white Corsair 600T features a custom front panel and liquid cooling system. It's all about the details when it comes to modding. You might miss it, but the cooling reservoir is situated on top of the case.

The IBM XT Retro-Fit Mod Pt. 1

Picture 12 of 16

Back at the start of the personal computing revolution, the IBM XT was known primarily for its internal hard drive (a rarity 35 years ago). This retro IBM XT case mod pays homage to the PC of yesteryear.

The IBM XT Retro-Fit Mod Pt. 2

Picture 13 of 16

While the outside may be retro, the inside features all modern components. Bobba84 did a remarkable job updating this rig for the 21st century.

The Askew Project: Watercool Testbench Pt. 1

Picture 14 of 16

For their case mod, Rubix_1011 decided to think outside the box. This custom-built watercooled PC exposes all the innards on the outside. Rubix_1011 called this project 'Askew', based on the lightweight wood featured in this build. Rubix_1011 documented the entire project from start to finish in our forums.

The Askew Project: Watercool Testbench Pt. 2

Picture 15 of 16

Here's another angle of 'Askew'. The case was designed to be a functional test bench and an art piece. The mod is pretty old at this point, and features the tried-and-true Intel Core i7-2600 and a now-ancient Nvidia GeForce 560 Ti SLI configuration.

About the author
Joshua Simenhoff
Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
4 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • weberdarren97
    Thumbnail is broken.

  • JonDol
    What a waste of time painting that white. Hopefully it was a fun thing to do... Maybe that guy didn't knew the Nanoxia DeepSilence white cases
  • Lutfij
    JONDOL,
    The point of modding is to give it a touch of character akin to no other. To have something at the time of working, was not available for purchase. On another note, you may want to look through Jason Pierce's works. He's the one who painted that chassis white.

    That being said, if you're comparing a Corsair 600T to the Nanoxia lineup of chassis, that's not a good comparison. Nanoxia also came very late into the market.
  • mejobloggs
    Is that very first image of the cube case a real case-mod, or just the article thumbnail or something?

    I think it's super awesome and I want to see a large image... or any more info... anything?

    UFO Cube!
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.