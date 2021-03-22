Acer Predator X38 175Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Bigger Really Is Better

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

Applying an HDR10 signal automatically changes the Predator X38 to HDR mode. The Backlight Response options remain available and you can change the color temp. Brightness and gamma controls are locked out.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

With over 466 nits of peak brightness in HDR more, the X38 is capable of very bright highlights. Since luminance controls are locked out, it will always use its full dynamic range to render HDR images. Black levels are respectable for an IPS monitor, and we measured a solid 4,810.3:1 HDR contrast ratio -- good enough for second place in this group. Only the FALD-equipped X35 can do better. With a 512-zone backlight, it delivers some of the best HDR we’ve seen. But the X38 holds its own and manages to outdo the VA screens that lack dynamic contrast options.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

You can still change picture modes for HDR signals but, no surprise, Standard is the best choice. We left our grayscale calibration in place too for superb response. We also recommend setting Backlight Response to Gaming for the most accurate EOTF tracking. With a 65% transition point and good adherence to the reference line, the X38 can deliver some killer HDR images.

HDR color is a bit oversaturated in general, though it still looks quite natural in practice. With near-total coverage of DCI-P3, you’ll enjoy the X38’s rich and vivid hues. We have no complaints here.