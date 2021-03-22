Acer Predator X38 175Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Bigger Really Is Better

Viewing Angles

The Predator X38 shows a green shift to the sides, typical of almost all IPS panels. Light falloff is only around 20%, which is very good. Detail remains sharp, but the darkest steps are more gray than black. In the vertical plane, light is reduced by 50%, and the color becomes a bit bluer. Detail is reasonably well-preserved, with only a slight washed-out look.

Screen Uniformity

Big screens don’t necessarily mean greater potential for bleed or glow. Even the 49-inch Viotek manages a decent score of 11.55%. The X38 is one of the best, at just 7.03% average deviation from the center zone. Our sample looked perfect in every way, both in luminance and color uniformity.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

If you’re trying to decide between the X38 and the X35, gaming performance won’t be a factor. It’s nearly the same for both screens. The X35’s 200 Hz overclocked refresh rate won’t make a visible difference in either motion blur or control response over the X38’s 175 Hz overclock. The 144 and 120 Hz monitors have a bit more motion blur, and their input lag is understandably higher but only a little. The X38 certainly excels, though, with just 25 ms of total lag. It is more than qualified for eSports at any skill level.