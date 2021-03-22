Acer Predator X38 175Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Bigger Really Is Better

Viewing Angles
The Predator X38 shows a green shift to the sides, typical of almost all IPS panels. Light falloff is only around 20%, which is very good. Detail remains sharp, but the darkest steps are more gray than black. In the vertical plane, light is reduced by 50%, and the color becomes a bit bluer. Detail is reasonably well-preserved, with only a slight washed-out look.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
Big screens don’t necessarily mean greater potential for bleed or glow. Even the 49-inch Viotek manages a decent score of 11.55%. The X38 is one of the best, at just 7.03% average deviation from the center zone. Our sample looked perfect in every way, both in luminance and color uniformity.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
If you’re trying to decide between the X38 and the X35, gaming performance won’t be a factor. It’s nearly the same for both screens. The X35’s 200 Hz overclocked refresh rate won’t make a visible difference in either motion blur or control response over the X38’s 175 Hz overclock. The 144 and 120 Hz monitors have a bit more motion blur, and their input lag is understandably higher but only a little. The X38 certainly excels, though, with just 25 ms of total lag. It is more than qualified for eSports at any skill level.