AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Review: Stunning Value APU Performance

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Discrete GPU Gaming Performance — The TLDR

Below you can see the geometric mean of our gaming tests with a discrete GPU at 1080p and 1440p, with each resolution split into its own chart to give us a decent overall view of the current landscape. As usual, we're testing with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 to reduce GPU-imposed bottlenecks as much as possible, and differences between test subjects will shrink with lesser cards or higher resolutions. These are cumulative metrics, so individual wins vary on a per-title basis. You'll find the game-by-game test results further below. Some of these same benchmarks appeared in our integrated GPU testing above, but we used higher quality settings for the tests below.

Discrete GPU Performance Relative to Ryzen 7 5800X - All chips at stock settings. 1920x1080 2560x1440 Ryzen 7 5800X / 5600X 100% 100% Core i7-11700K 95.2% 98% Core i5-11600K 92.8% 96.7% Core i5-11400 89.2% 93.5% Ryzen 7 5700G 80.7% 86.3% Ryzen 5 5600G 79.5% 81.7% Ryzen 3 3300X 74.7% 79.7% Ryzen 7 4750G 64.5% 71.2% Ryzen 3 5300G 61.5% 66.7% Ryzen 5 3400G 51.8% 57.5% Ryzen 3 3200G 47% 52.9%

Here we can see how the chips stack up using the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X as the baseline (they're nearly identical in gaming with a discrete GPU), but keep in mind that we're running these tests mostly for academic purposes — the Ryzen 3 5300G isn't really intended to be paired with a discrete GPU.



The Ryzen 5 5600G trails the Ryzen 5 5700G by a negligible amount (~2%), showing that the two chips are very evenly matched. We see a much more pronounced difference between the Ryzen 3 5300G and the Ryzen 5 5600G, with the 5300G trailing by 30% at stock settings. We can chalk most of this disparity up to the 3200G's halved L3 cache. The Ryzen 3 5300G responds readily to overclocking, but the 5600G is still 15% faster.

The 5300G trails the quad-core $120 Ryzen 3 3300X by 21%, which is surprising. The 3300X comes with four cores and eight threads just like the 5300G, but it also comes with the older Zen 2 architecture. As a result, the 5300G is faster than the 3300X in our application testing below. The 5300G's lead applies to both single- and multi-threaded workloads, but the 3300X still takes a convincing lead in the discrete GPU test suite. Again, we can chalk this up to the L3 cache; the 3300X comes with 16MB of L3 compared to the Ryzen 3 5300G's 8MB.

The Ryzen 3 3300X is a potent chip, but it's still exceedingly rare to find it anywhere near its recommended $120 pricing at retail outlets. Unfortunately you can say the same thing about other competing chips in this price range, too.

Finally, though the Ryzen 3 5300G trails relatively far behind the more modern AMD chips with hefty amounts of L3 cache, it's worth noting that it easily dispatches the Zen+ Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G. Both of those chips come with the handicap of the multiple-generation-old Zen+ architecture and only 4MB of L3 cache. It's important to bear in mind that those are only available APUs on the market outside of the more expensive Ryzen 5000 models.

We'll skip the blow-by-blow analysis in the individual game results below because the results are fairly redundant and this certainly isn't the primary target market for the Ryzen 3 5300G.

3D Mark, VRMark, Stockfish Chess Engine on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Borderlands 3 on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Far Cry 5 on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Hitman 2 on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Project CARS 3 on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Red Dead Redemption 2 on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Shadow of the Tomb Raider on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

