AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Review: Stunning Value APU Performance

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Application Benchmarks, the TLDR

The charts above provide the geometric mean of several of our application tests (listed in the chart title), representing broader trends in lightly- and multi-threaded applications. Be sure to check our application tests below for performance in specific types of applications. To maintain consistency within our test pool, we conducted all of the tests below with a discrete graphics card handling the display output.

Application Performance Relative to Core i7-11700K Single-Threaded Multi-Threaded Core i7-11700K 8C/16T 100% 100% Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 98.5% 97.8% Ryzen 7 5700G 8C/16T 94.3% 86.8% Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 94.6% 76.4% Core i5-11600K 6C/12T 98.2% 78.3% Ryzen 5 5600G 6C/12T 90.9% 68.1% Core i5-11400 88.1% 71.4% Ryzen 3 5300G 86% 46.2% Ryzen 7 4750G 8C/16T 81.9% 76.1% Ryzen 3 3300X 4C/8T 80.2% 45.4% Core i3-10100 75.1% 39.0% Ryzen 5 3400G 4C/8T 68.8% 33.0% Ryzen 3 3200G 4C/4T 64.6% 25.3%

The Ryzen 3 5300G is more impressive in our application test suite than it was in the discrete GPU testing. Here we can see the benefits of the Zen 3 architecture shine. The Ryzen 3 5300G is 25% faster in single-threaded work and 40% faster in multi-threaded work than the Ryzen 5 3400G that also comes with four cores and eight threads. The Ryzen 3 5300G is also 7% faster in single-threaded than the Ryzen 3 3300X, but they basically tie in threaded workloads.

Naturally, the 5600G and 5700G are 5% and ~10% faster, respectively, than the 5300G in single-threaded work, but that's largely due to the 5300G's lower boost clock. The differences are far more pronounced in threaded work — the 5600G and 5700G are 47% and 87% faster, respectively, with those advantages coming from the increased core counts.

At a $122 recommended tray pricing that often ends up being in the $160 to $180 range at retail, the Core i3-10100 is a poor comparison to the Ryzen 3 5300G. However, the Cezanne chip walks away with the lead in both single- and multi-threaded work.

Intel's other chips are more competitive here, but their pricing and a lack of meaningful integrated graphics muddy the waters if you're looking for a blend of both gaming and application prowess.

Rendering Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Remember, the previous-gen Ryzen 5 3400G slots into the same general price range that we would expect for the Ryzen 3 5300G, and it's the only comparable previous-gen APU at retail. The chip trails its more modern counterparts by massive margins in almost all of these threaded workloads, underlining that the Ryzen 3 5300G would be a big leap forward for enthusiasts, if only it were available at retail.

Encoding Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Our encoding tests include benchmarks that respond best to single-threaded performance, like the quintessential LAME and FLAC examples, but the SVT-AV1 and SVT-HEVC tests represent a newer class of threaded encoders. The Ryzen 3 5300G does surprisingly well with LAME and FLAC as it outpaces the Core i5-11400, but the Intel chip flips the table in the AVX-heavy HandBrake tests.

Web Browser, Office and Productivity on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Yet another Chrome update has broken out automated web browser benchmarks, but we'll fix that when we move to Windows 11 when the Alder Lake processors arrive. That leaves us with PC Mark 10's built-in Edge test to quantify performance, but be aware that this test responds more to threading than any other type of web browser benchmark.

Compilation, Compression, AVX Performance on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Frankly, most of these tests aren't terribly relevant to the target audience for this class of chip. They're more important for higher-end chips, but we include them for completeness. Nevertheless, the timed LLVM compilation workload, y-cruncher, and NAMD tests do a wonderful job of illustrating the architectural advances AMD has made as it progressed through the Zen+ 3400G and Zen 2 4750G to the Zen 3 APU era with Cezanne.

