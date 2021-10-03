AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Review: Stunning Value APU Performance

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Integrated GPU Gaming Performance — The TLDR

Below you can see the geometric mean of our integrated graphics gaming tests across five titles at 1280x720 and 1080p, with each resolution split into its own chart to give us a decent overall view of the current landscape. These are cumulative metrics, so individual wins vary on a per-title basis. You'll find the game-by-game test results further below.

The Ryzen 3 5300G is currently only available in pre-built OEM systems, and those systems are often only available with a single stick of memory. We included a test setup with a single channel of memory as a reminder to check the memory configuration on pre-builts, as that is how many OEMs ship their systems. That's particularly painful for APUs. You can read more about that in our Ryzen 7 5700G review.

Here are the test configurations for the entries in the charts below:

Ryzen 3 5300G : 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ 16-16-16-36, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO disabled, Default power limits

: 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ 16-16-16-36, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO disabled, Default power limits Ryzen 3 5300G PBO + DDR4-4000 : 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ DDR4-4000 19-19-19-48, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO enabled, FCLK at 2000 MHz (1:1 coupled mode), RX Vega at 2300 MHz

: 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ DDR4-4000 19-19-19-48, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO enabled, FCLK at 2000 MHz (1:1 coupled mode), RX Vega at 2300 MHz Ryzen 5 5600G : 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ 16-16-16-36, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO disabled, Default power limits

: 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ 16-16-16-36, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO disabled, Default power limits Ryzen 7 5700G : 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ 16-16-16-36, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO disabled, Default power limits

: 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (dual channel) memory @ 16-16-16-36, ASUS ROG Strix B550-E, PBO disabled, Default power limits Ryzen 7 5700G HP Single Channel: 1x 16GB DDR4-3200 (single channel) memory @ 22-22-22-52, HP Pavilion TP01-2066, No configurable options

iGPU Performance relative to Ryzen 7 5700G 1280x720 1920x1080 Ryzen 7 5700G 100% 100% Ryzen 5 5600G 96.3% 96% Ryzen 7 4750G 92.9% 94.1% Ryzen 3 5300G 85.8% 87.2% Ryzen 5 3400G 83.5% 84.1% Ryzen 3 3200G 77.1% 78.1% Intel UHD Graphics 750 32 EU (11600K, 11700K) 58.3% ~48.9% Intel UHD Graphics 730 24 EU (i5-11400) 51.7% 42.9% Intel UHD Graphics 630 24 EU (10600K) 36.0% 34.4%

The table above gives us a performance comparison of the most relevant chips, with the Ryzen 7 5700G used as the baseline. The quad-core eight-thread Ryzen 3 5300G beats its predecessor, the Ryzen 3 3200G, by ~11% at both resolutions and edges past the Ryzen 5 3400G, too.

At 1280x720, the Ryzen 3 5300G delivers 86% of the gaming performance of the $359 Ryzen 7 5700G, but for 60% less cash (based on our worst-case theoretical $150 pricing). The same story plays out with the $259 Ryzen 5 5600G: The Ryzen 3 5300G provides 90% of the 5600G's performance, but for 40% less cash.

AMD's Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G represents AMD's most modern previous-gen APU, but it never came to retail. This chip is 8% faster at 1280x720 but comes with a much higher price tag befit of its beefier complement of cores, cache, and higher clock speeds.

Flipping over to the 1920x1080 results finds the Ryzen 3 5300G landing at an average of ~31 fps across our test suite. It's important to bear in mind that we test most of these game titles at or near the lowest standard presets, but dedicated tuners can run just about any game on lower-end hardware. Regardless, we're clearly far enough down on the FHD performance scale that the GPU will struggle with many triple-A titles if you use the standard presets. Of course, perceptions of what constitutes a playable frame rate can vary (it really is a subjective matter), but you'll need to keep your FHD gaming expectations in check. It's definitely possible with many titles, but you'll have to compromise heavily on fidelity.

The Intel chips give us about what we expect. which is lackluster performance. Intel's UHD Graphics 750 engine with the Xe architecture is a decent improvement over the company's UHD Graphics 630 engine, but Intel ported the Xe architecture back to the 14nm process, resulting in fewer graphics cores. As such, the highest-end desktop chips currently have 32 EUs, whereas the 10nm Tiger Lake chips stretch up to 96 EU. Intel has made strides compared to the UHD Graphics 630 engine in the 10600K, but the best Intel chips still trail AMD's three-year-old Ryzen 5 3400G 'Picasso' chips by significant margins. As a result, it's a no-contest against AMD's more potent 5000G chips in every facet.

It's clear that the Ryzen 3 5300G represents an impressive step forward over the last generation of APUs that came to retail. Overall, the results are simple: If you're looking for the best integrated graphics on the desktop, Cezanne is the leader for desktop PCs. A single Ryzen 3 5300G even ties or exceeds much more expensive Intel + GT 1030 combos in our integrated graphics test suite. That's impressive.



The Ryzen 3 5300G provides quite a bit of performance, but it's hard to ascertain its value relative to the Ryzen 5 and 7 models because AMD hasn't assigned pricing. The 5300G provides surprisingly good performance at 1280x720, but the fidelity tradeoffs become more severe at 1080p, severely limiting the number of titles you could play comfortably.

Far Cry 5 on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Far Cry 5 is the one title where the Ryzen 3 5300G trails the Ryzen 5 3400G. The 5300G trails the 3400G by ~3% at 1280x720 and 8% at 1080p.

However, the Ryzen 3 5300G is 8.5% faster than the previous-gen Ryzen 3 3200G at 1280x720, and 15.8% at 1080p.

Playing Far Cry 5 with the 5300G at 1080p did get a bit dicey, but further fine-tuning and/or overclocking pays dividends. As you can see, the Ryzen 3 5300G is exceedingly impressive after overclocking, beating both the stock Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G.

It's also pretty impressive to see the Ryzen 3 5300G take such a solid lead over the Intel + GT 1030 pairings that, even under the best of pricing circumstances, cost much more than this single chip. That's a lot of performance packed into one 65W chip.

Grand Theft Auto V on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Grand Theft Auto V is immortal, partly because you can play it on lower-powered hardware if you're willing to trade off fidelity for performance.



The Ryzen 3 5300G pushes out an impressive 124.2 and 79.8 fps at 1280x720 and 1080p, respectively, leaving plenty of room for increasing the quality settings. Again, we see big results from iGPU and memory tweaking as the overclocked Ryzen 3 5300G takes the lead over the other stock Cezanne chips.

As expected, the Ryzen 3 5300G takes the lead over its previous-gen Zen+ comparables, the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G.

You'll notice that the Intel + GT 1030 configurations pull ahead in this benchmark. GTAV has historically favored Intel CPU architectures, and we theorize that memory throughput may play a role here, too. The Intel chips may pull out the performance lead here, but again, these combos are far more expensive than the Ryzen 3 5300G.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

If you haven't been paying attention, the Intel chips have suffered throughout the iGPU benchmarks, delivering woefully inadequate performance in every title. That continues in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The Core i7-11700K and i5-11600K offer nearly identical performance in the 1080p benchmark, showing we've reached a graphics bottleneck that the 11700K's slightly higher CPU clock rate can't improve. The Core i5-11400, with its pared-back engine with 24 EUs, suffers even more.

Also, pay attention to the Ryzen 7 5700G configuration with a single memory channel. Because most OEMs ship APU-powered pre-builts without the option to buy two memory sticks, this is the best-case Cezanne performance that money can buy with many OEM systems. As you can see, crippling the highest-end Cezanne chip with a single memory stick means it can't keep up with a properly-configured lowest-end model, the Ryzen 3 5300G.



The Ryzen 3 5300G is ~4% faster than the Ryzen 5 3400G at 1280x720 and 1% faster (consider this a tie) at 1080p. The Ryzen 7 4750G is faster than the Ryzen 3 5300G in all of the benchmarks, but that's expected and inconsequential. The 4750G is much more expensive and has always been OEM-only, so if you don't plan on buying a pre-built system, you'll have to pay scalper pricing. As shown in our Ryzen 7 4750G review, that kills the 4750G's value proposition.

Strange Brigade on AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Our last foray into testing the Xe architecture in Strange Brigade happened at the Rocket Lake launch, and try as we might, we couldn't get the cursor to appear on the screen. However, newer drivers (or perhaps a game update?) have fixed that issue.



Strange Brigade now works just fine on our test system, but that doesn't help the UHD Graphics engines much. Much like we've seen throughout the entire test suite, the Ryzen 3 5300G beats the fastest Intel iGPU by ~45 to 50% in this benchmark.

