AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Review: Non-X Marks the Spot

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance, which is a mixture of IPC and frequency, pays big dividends in this title. Here the -9400F grapples with the stock 3600 models, but tuning again proves beneficial for Ryzen.

The Division 2

Here we see the two overclocked 3600 configurations offer the same performance regardless of the cooler. We also noticed the same trend with the 3600X in this title.

World of Tanks enCore

We can add Worlds of Tanks to the list of titles that respond extremely well to overclocking Intel's chips. The Ryzen 5 3600X offers much higher performance at stock than the 3600, and after tuning, we still see a similar delta.



