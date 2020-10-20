Trending

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Review: Non-X Marks the Spot

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. Here we see that the Ryzen 5 3600 benefits more from improved cooling than its X-series counterpart, which means that investing in a better cooler is a good idea if you're interested in overclocking the chip. After overclocking, the difference between the 3600 and 3600X is negligible.

Hitman 2

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Hitman 2 unleashes Intel's overclocking advantage with the Core i5-9600K, but the Core i5-9400F remains mired at the bottom of the chart due to its locked multiplier. With the right cooling, the Ryzen 5 3600 has comparable performance to the 3600X after overclocking.


  • RodroX 26 August 2019 19:46
    Three things to comment,
    1. Why aren't any temps readings on the article ?

    2. I did some Cinbench testing with stock cooler and only PB enable (no PBO nor AutoOC) and I usually get around 359X to 360X. After changing the stock cooler for a better tower cooler, temps went down, frecuency went up and cinbench results landed at even better 365x to 366x.
    This was on Windows 10 (1903) + Avast antivirus and hwinfo running, with AGESA 1003 ABB and the latest AMD chipset drivers on a Gigabyte B450 Gaming X, is funny and strange to see that a very expensive motherboard like the one used is getting such lower results, wonder if the motherboard could be affecting other benchmark results aswell.

    Once again, this numbers I wrote are with stock BIOS settings, no PBO nor AutoOC, no manul oc, no vcore offset, nothing (Ive checked, had the 3 PBO options disable on BIOS).

    3. Also why not more recent and better optimized games like Shadow Of Tomb Raider or Battlefield V, or anyof the Assassin Creeds ?

    Cheers
  • Neal4iu 11 January 2020 13:34
    am using
    Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler w/ 4 Continuous Direct Contact Heatpipewith graphite pad and even on overclock to 4ghz staying at 39C so... is nice
  • djbillyd9849 20 May 2020 01:06
    For all the glorious review, I just wish I could get the system to post. I replaced a 3-2200 with the 5-3600, and nothing I knew to do made it post. I found the BIOS upgrade, and ran it, but I haven't tried the thing since. I'm just weird-ed out by it all. Anything I should do differently?

    And Oh, BTW, it's sitting on a Gigabyte AORUS B450 Pro WiFi mobo....
  • RodroX 20 May 2020 01:17
    djbillyd9849 said:
    For all the glorious review, I just wish I could get the system to post. I replaced a 3-2200 with the 5-3600, and nothing I knew to do made it post. I found the BIOS upgrade, and ran it, but I haven't tried the thing since. I'm just weird-ed out by it all. Anything I should do differently?

    And Oh, BTW, it's sitting on a Gigabyte AORUS B450 Pro WiFi mobo....

    You do have a graphic card on your system right ?

    The Ryzen 5 3600X does not come with an integrated GPU. Your R3 2200 is an APU = CPU+GPU
  • djbillyd9849 20 May 2020 22:23
    Yeah, I got a MSI GeForce GT 710.
  • Pnky 18 June 2020 18:58
    When upgrading the bios are you leaving the ryzen 2200 in the socket for the bios upgrade? youll need the earlier cpu in socket to upgrade the bios then you should be able to swap out cpus or if youre lucky and that MBO has a usb bios flashback port you can do it through that.
