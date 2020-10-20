AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Review: Non-X Marks the Spot

Far Cry 5

The Ryzen 5 3600 lags the 3600X by 2.7 FPS at stock settings, and while tuning the 3600 improves its performance, it still lags the overclocked 3600X by the same amount.

The Core i5-9400F is faster than the 3600 at stock settings, but AMD's unlocked multiplier evens the score.

Final Fantasy XV

We run this test with the standard quality preset to sidestep the impact of a bug that causes the game engine to render off-screen objects. This title scales well with additional cores and threads, and tuning brings the 3600 within 0.4 FPS of the overclocked 3600X, meaning they offer essentially the same performance after overclocking.

Meanwhile, the stock Ryzen 5 3600 handily beats the Core i5-9400F.



