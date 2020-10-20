AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Review: Non-X Marks the Spot

Civilization VI AI, Stockfish Test

Stockfish, an open-source chess engine, is the perennial world leader in computer chess competitions, beating other engines like Google's Deepmind AlphaZero engine. The engine is designed to extract the utmost performance from many-core chips, so it scales well up to 512 cores. As we can see, that equates to a big win over both the Core i5-9400F and the i5-9600K as the engine unleashes the power of Ryzen 5's six extra threads.

Again, you'll notice that the overclocked Ryzen 5 3600 just manages to match the stock 3600X, but it lags behind considerably after tuning the latter.

Civilization VI's AI performance test is highly dependent on per-core performance, and AMD has made impressive steps forward compared to the stock Intel processors in the competing price ranges. However, Intel still holds the overclocking advantage, so it takes the uncontested lead after tuning.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Intel's -9400F once again finds itself trailing the Ryzen 5 3600, but while the -9400F isn't overclockable, you can enable one-click overclocking with the 3600 and unlock higher frame rates.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

The Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, so the Ryzen 5 3600 contends with the pricey -9600K, and it even closes in on the overclocked 3600X after tuning.



