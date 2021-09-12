AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Review: Fastest Integrated Graphics Ever

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Application Benchmarks, the TLDR:

The charts above provide the geometric mean of several of our application tests (listed in the chart title), representing broader trends in lightly- and multi-threaded applications. Be sure to check our application tests below for performance in specific types of applications. To maintain consistency within our test pool, we conducted all of the tests below with a discrete graphics card handling the display output.



The quick takeaway is that the Ryzen 7 5700G marks a huge step forward over the Ryzen 5 3400G, which is expected from moving from four Zen+ cores to eight Zen 3 cores. The deltas in the table below speak for themselves. The 5700G also provides quite the step forward in threaded work over the Zen 2-equipped Ryzen 7 4750G, an OEM-only model.

Application Performance Relative to Core i7-11700K Single-Threaded Multi-Threaded Core i7-11700K 8C/16T 100% 100% Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 98.5% 97.8% Ryzen 7 5700G 8C/16T 94.3% 86.8% Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 94.6% 76.4% Core i5-11600K 6C/12T 98.2% 78.3% Ryzen 7 4750G 8C/16T 81.9% 76.1% Ryzen 5 3400G 4C/8T 68.8% 33.0%

Here we examine performance compared to the Core i7-11700K as the baseline. The eight-core $359 5700G matches the $300 six-core 5600X in single-threaded work and beats it in multi-threaded work, but still lags the $450 Ryzen 7 5800X in both tests despite having the same core counts and Zen 3 microarchitecture. These performance deltas are expected, though, due to the differences between the multi-die and monolithic designs, including different cache allocations and thermal characteristics.

The $359 Ryzen 7 5700G is slower than both Intel comparables in single-threaded tasks, but it does a nice job of slotting between the $399 Core i7-11700K and $262 Core i5-11600K's performance in threaded work. The 11700K is 15% faster for about 12% more cash, but you'll also have to factor the 5700G's bundled heatsink into the equation.

Rendering Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Remember, the Ryzen 5 3400G is the only other APU available at retail. The chip trails its more modern counterparts by massive margins in almost all of these threaded workloads, underlining that the 5700G is a massive step forward in terms of AMD's widely available silicon. You could go the extra mile and score a 4750G-powered OEM system, but stepping up to the 5700G's Zen 3 CPU cores makes much more sense for these types of applications.

Things aren't as rosy when we compared the 5700G to the Rocket Lake chips, though. The Core i7-11700K delivers quite a bit more performance in these threaded workloads, but it does come with a higher price tag.

Encoding Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Our encoding tests include benchmarks that respond best to single-threaded performance, like the quintessential LAME and FLAC examples, but the SVT-AV1 and SVT-HEVC tests represent a newer class of threaded encoders.

Again, we see massive generational leaps for AMD's APU tech, and the 5700G more than holds its own in our LAME and Flac tests. The 5700G beats the stock Rocket Lake chips in the extended tests that cause the 11700K and 11600K to drop out of their turbo window and operate at base frequencies.

We test HandBrake in both AVX-light x264 and AVX-heavy x265 flavors. Relative to the Rocket Lake chips, the 5700G again carves out a reasonable position on the chart given its price point.

Office and Productivity on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Yet another Chrome update has broken out automated web browser benchmarks, and we're working to address that issue. That leaves us with PC Mark 10's built-in Edge test to quantify performance, but be aware that this test responds more to threading than any other type of web browser benchmark.

Again, the 5700G takes strong steps forward in key areas that measure responsiveness, like the Application Start-Up benchmark. It also improves AMD's APU positioning quite drastically in the Microsoft Office benchmark suite.

Compilation, Compression, AVX Performance on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

The Ryzen 7 5700G improves both compression and decompression performance drastically over the prior-gen APU models, with the latter even beating out the overclocked intel Rocket Lake chips.

Frankly, most of these tests aren't terribly relevant to the target audience for this class of chip, they're more important for higher-end chips, and we include them for completeness. Nevertheless, the timed LLVM compilation workload, y-cruncher, and NAMD tests do a wonderful job of illustrating the architectural advances AMD has made as it progressed through the Zen+ 3400G and Zen 2 4750G to the Zen 3 APU era with the Ryzen 7 5700G.

