AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Review: Fastest Integrated Graphics Ever

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Discrete GPU Gaming Performance — The TLDR

Below you can see the geometric mean of our gaming tests at 1080p and 1440p, with each resolution split into its own chart to give us a decent overall view of the current landscape. As per usual, we're testing with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 to reduce GPU-imposed bottlenecks as much as possible, and differences between test subjects will shrink with lesser cards or higher resolutions. These are cumulative metrics, so individual wins vary on a per-title basis. You'll find the game-by-game test results further below. Some of these same benchmarks appeared in our integrated GPU testing above, but we used higher quality settings for the tests below. We didn't test with the HP system here, so the test configurations are self-explanatory.

AMD positions the Ryzen 5000G chips as the "non-X" equivalents for the Ryzen 5000 family. That means the 5700G should essentially slot in as a Ryzen 7 5800, which doesn't make much sense given that AMD actually has a Ryzen 7 5800 that is OEM-only.

AMD's positioning means that some enthusiasts will grab the 5700G as the non-X equivalent to the 5800X that requires a discrete GPU. Additionally, if the GPU shortage continues, some might use the 5700G's iGPU as a stopgap before upgrading to a discrete GPU later.

Discrete GPU Performance Relative to Ryzen 7 5800X - All chips at stock settings. 1920x1080 2560x1440 Ryzen 7 5800X / 5600X 100% 100% Core i7-11700K 95.2% 98% Core i5-11600K 92.8% 96.7% Ryzen 7 5700G 84.3% 88.9% Ryzen 7 4750G 64.5% 71.2% Ryzen 5 3400G 50.6% 56.9%

Here we can see how the chips stack up using the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X (they're nearly identical in gaming) as the baseline.



One of the primary reasons to buy a reduced-TDP 'non-X' AMD chip has always been that overclocking will typically bring the non-X chip within range of the more expensive X model. That's exactly why the now-legendary Ryzen 5 3600 is so popular.



It's easy to see that the Ryzen 7 5700G doesn't gain enough dGPU gaming performance via overclocking to match the stock Ryzen 7 5800X. As such, you should keep your expectations in check if you're purchasing this chip as a cheaper non-X alternative.



The 5700G lags the stock Intel processors by significant deltas, too. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 5700G also doesn't match the stock or overclocked Intel comparables on a like-for-like basis.



The Ryzen 7 5700G isn't the best value for gaming with a discrete GPU, and even with the oddness of the market due to the ongoing shortages, it's a tough sell to serve as a stop-gap chip. We'll skip the blow-by-blow analysis in the individual game results below because the results are fairly redundant and this isn't the real target market for this type of processor.

3D Mark, VRMark, Stockfish Chess Engine on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Borderlands 3 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Far Cry 5 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Hitman 2 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Project CARS 3 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Red Dead Redemption 2 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Shadow of the Tomb Raider on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

