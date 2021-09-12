AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Review: Fastest Integrated Graphics Ever

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Discrete GPU Gaming Performance — The TLDR
Below you can see the geometric mean of our gaming tests at 1080p and 1440p, with each resolution split into its own chart to give us a decent overall view of the current landscape. As per usual, we're testing with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 to reduce GPU-imposed bottlenecks as much as possible, and differences between test subjects will shrink with lesser cards or higher resolutions. These are cumulative metrics, so individual wins vary on a per-title basis. You'll find the game-by-game test results further below. Some of these same benchmarks appeared in our integrated GPU testing above, but we used higher quality settings for the tests below. We didn't test with the HP system here, so the test configurations are self-explanatory.
AMD positions the Ryzen 5000G chips as the "non-X" equivalents for the Ryzen 5000 family. That means the 5700G should essentially slot in as a Ryzen 7 5800, which doesn't make much sense given that AMD actually has a Ryzen 7 5800 that is OEM-only.
AMD's positioning means that some enthusiasts will grab the 5700G as the non-X equivalent to the 5800X that requires a discrete GPU. Additionally, if the GPU shortage continues, some might use the 5700G's iGPU as a stopgap before upgrading to a discrete GPU later.
|1920x1080
|2560x1440
|Ryzen 7 5800X / 5600X
|100%
|100%
|Core i7-11700K
|95.2%
|98%
|Core i5-11600K
|92.8%
|96.7%
|Ryzen 7 5700G
|84.3%
|88.9%
|Ryzen 7 4750G
|64.5%
|71.2%
|Ryzen 5 3400G
|50.6%
|56.9%
Here we can see how the chips stack up using the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X (they're nearly identical in gaming) as the baseline.
One of the primary reasons to buy a reduced-TDP 'non-X' AMD chip has always been that overclocking will typically bring the non-X chip within range of the more expensive X model. That's exactly why the now-legendary Ryzen 5 3600 is so popular.
It's easy to see that the Ryzen 7 5700G doesn't gain enough dGPU gaming performance via overclocking to match the stock Ryzen 7 5800X. As such, you should keep your expectations in check if you're purchasing this chip as a cheaper non-X alternative.
The 5700G lags the stock Intel processors by significant deltas, too. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 5700G also doesn't match the stock or overclocked Intel comparables on a like-for-like basis.
The Ryzen 7 5700G isn't the best value for gaming with a discrete GPU, and even with the oddness of the market due to the ongoing shortages, it's a tough sell to serve as a stop-gap chip. We'll skip the blow-by-blow analysis in the individual game results below because the results are fairly redundant and this isn't the real target market for this type of processor.
3D Mark, VRMark, Stockfish Chess Engine on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Borderlands 3 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Far Cry 5 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Hitman 2 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Project CARS 3 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Red Dead Redemption 2 on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Shadow of the Tomb Raider on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Amd (and Intel, working together) has an old integrated Vega that's close in performance to a gtx1060, basically obliterating the 5700G:
Intel 8809G with the Radeon M GH igpu (found inside intel hades canyon nuc)
It may not be a user replaceable apu, but it IS an igpu that can easily demolish this one in terms of performance. But then again, the clickbait title wouldn't be as good as this, now, would it? :)
Once the competition catches up then, and only then, will they integrate their other choices. From a business point of view this is eminently reasonable, as much as we'd all like integrated rdna2/3 now.
So, in short, they're greedy, not offering their best because of weaker competition.
If you were hoping to defend AMD, this argument did worse ...
(not looking for YouTube videos, but article reviews with charts and such)
Have you tried... Google?
I've got the performance numbers both from google, but also from actually owning a NUC8i7HVK as my bedroom media pc, but here, i'll post links for you, since it's so hard to find info:
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-hades-canyon-nuc-vr,5536.html
https://www.gamersnexus.net/hwreviews/3282-hades-canyon-review-intel-amd-pressure-nvidia-nuc8i7hvk
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-Hades-Canyon-NUC8i7HVK-i7-8809G-Radeon-RX-Vega-M-GH-Mini-PC-Review.290800.0.html
https://www.anandtech.com/show/12572/the-intel-hades-canyon-nuc8i7hvk-review-kaby-lakeg-benchmarked
As I said before: yes, it is not a user replaceable APU, but it is an integrated gpu from over 2 years ago that still mops the floor with all other igpus.
Amd could, in theory, with rdna2 integrated, like the xbox series something and ps5, it could make customers not need to buy an rtx3060 (ti or simple), and thus, keep more marketshare for themselves ;)
To me, having feature parity with the latest consoles is important, because that'll help as many games work on it as possible, even if they don't work as fast. The big question for me is whether RDNA2 will work as well without the large cache in its discrete editions.