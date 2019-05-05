Antec P101 Silent Case Review: Old-School Cool (and Quiet)

If silence is high on your priority list, without having to sacrifice cooling performance, Antec's P101 Silent should definitely be at the top of your case consideration list. The lack of USB 3.1 Type-C port, though disappointing, is softened by this chassis' budget friendly $110 (£84.64) price.

Features and Specifications

Antec claims the P101 Silent is the perfect case for those in the market for a minimalist, yet elegant design and a concealed external bay for an optical drive or front-panel devices. Those who also prefer whisper-quiet operation over flashy RGB lighting and tempered glass panels may agree. I just wish it had a USB-C port and an easier-to-remove intake filter on its undercarriage.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (12 x 11 inches) Dimensions (HxWxD) 20.75 x 9.13 x 19.92 inches (527 x 232 x 506mm) Space Above Motherboard 3 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 17.71 inches / 10.62 inches with hard drive racks (450 / 270mm) CPU Cooler Height 7.08 inches (180mm) Power Supply Format 290mm Weight 26.06 lbs (11.82 kg) External Bays 1x 5.25" Internal Bays 8x 3.5" / 2x 2.5” Card Slots 8x Ports/Jacks 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, fan speed control, audio/mic jacks Other ✗ Front Fans 3x 120mm (supports up to two 140mm) Rear Fans 1x 120mm (supports up to one 140mm) Top Fans ✗ Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗ Damping Yes Warranty 2 Years Limited

The Antec P101 Silent is available in black with white accents only, so you're out of luck if you were hoping for other color choices. The case measures 527 x 232 x 506mm and weighs just over 26lbs. The $110 / £84 asking price is extremely competitive compared to other cases in its class, and Antec ships the case with a two-year limited warranty.

The top panel is smooth and featureless. Embedded in the leading edge of the top panel you'll find two USB 3.1 (Gen 1) and two USB 2.0 ports, a fan speed switch, a power button, HDD activity LED, and headphone and microphone jacks.

The front of the case is a large plastic door with three white, filtered vents down one side. The inside of the door is lined with a thick layer of sound-damping material. Behind the door you'll find a feature many readers still ask for, but most case makers don't often deliver in models: a single 5.25-inch drive bay for an optical drive or a bay device. Also here is a large removable plastic mesh filter covering mounting locations for three 120mm or two 140mm fans.

Both side panels on the P101 Silent are constructed of metal and held in place by thumbscrews. Each panel is lined with the same thick sound dampening material seen behind the front panel.

In the rear of the chassis you'll find an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU, eight expansion card slots, a standard motherboard I/O area and an exhaust fan mounting location that supports both 120mm and 140mm fans. This mounting location has slotted screw holes that let you adjust the position of the fan to fine-tune airflow or make room for bulky system components.

The bottom of the chassis is covered by a large plastic mesh filter that spans almost the entire length of the case. Unfortunately, it's removable from the rear, meaning your entire system has to be moved to pull out the filter for cleaning and maintenance. The filter covers the metal mesh area under the hard drive cage and the power supply fan opening. The four large, rectangular, rubber-coated feet elevate the case approximately three quarters of an inch to improve airflow.

The fan-filtration system on the P101 Silent is good in terms of keeping dust and debris from entering your system. Unfortunately, only the front filter is easily accessible. You'll probably have to unplug all your power and peripheral cables from the back of the system and turn the chassis sideways to remove the bottom filter. It's 16-inches long and, again, slides out from the rear of the case.

