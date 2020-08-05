Trending

Antec Signature Platinum 1300W Power Supply Review

By

Antec Signature Platinum 1300W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

Antec's top-of-the-line Signature Platinum 1300W delivers high performance and great build quality., along with plenty of juice.

For

  • Powerful
  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • Good performance
  • Excellent transient response at +12V
  • Efficient
  • High build quality
  • OC Link feature for even more power
  • Fully modular

Against

  • Noisy with higher than 600W loads
  • Longer than 20ms rise time at 5VSB
  • 18AWG gauges on the EPS and PCIe connectors
  • The ATX and EPS cables should be longer
  • Not compatible with the newest ATX spec (v2.52)
  • Small distance between 4-pin Molex connectors

There are not many choices if you are after a high-capacity power supply, since the mining era is long gone, thankfully, so the need for powerful PSUs is diminished. Still, there are cases where more than 1000W of power is required (e.g., for video or other special purposes workstations), and in this category, Antec has a strong presence now with the Signature 1300 Platinum, which is also certified by Cybenetics. Notable opponents of this unit are the mighty and super-expensive Corsair AX1600i and EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2, which dominate the above 1000W category in our best power supplies article. In the same wattage, the Cooler Master V1300 Platinum is also an excellent choice, featuring a notably quieter operation compared to Antec's offering. 

We have already evaluated the Antec Signature Titanium 1000, which scored very high in our tests and earned an editor's choice award. The strongest member of the Signature line is based on the same platform with the model above, offering notably higher capacity, which doesn't allow for 80 PLUS Titanium and Cybenetics ETA-A+ efficiency ratings, though. Still, the Signature 1300 achieves Platinum and ETA-A ratings, which are pretty tough to acquire, especially by PSUs with more than 1.2kW max power. 

Image 1 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The dimensions of the PSU are small, given the high capacity so that you won't have issues with any standard ATX chassis. A few years ago, it would be impossible to find such a strong power supply with less than 200mm depth, but thanks to the PSU downsizing trend, this is possible nowadays. The essential rest specifications include the fluid dynamic bearing fan, which measures 135mm across, and the ten-year warranty. Finally, this PSU also features the OC Link technology that we have seen in the Signature 1000 Titanium, allowing you to connect two PSUs which will work in tandem to power systems demanding more than 2.5kW of power! We don't believe that any user will need so much power; still, it is nice to have this option.

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

Seasonic

Max. DC Output

1300W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)

Noise

-

Modular

✓ (Fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z)

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 170mm

Weight

2.12 kg (4.67 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252510830.3
 Watts1251296153.6
Total Max. Power (W) 1300    

Cables & Connectors

Modular CablesCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGYes
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)2218AWGYes
6+2 pin PCIe (670mm+70mm) 61218AWGYes
SATA (400mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)2818AWGNo
SATA (350mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm)1318AWGNo
4-pin Molex (350mm+120mm)1218AWGNo
FDD Adapter (105mm)1122AWGNo
4-pin Molex to SATA 3.3V Adapter (150mm+150mm)1118AWGNo
OC Link Cable (460mm)1124AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1114AWG-

It is natural to find so many cables and connectors in such a high capacity power supply. So besides two EPS connectors, you will also get twelve PCIe, allowing you to install up to six high-end graphics cards. The number of peripheral connectors is increased, as well.

It is strange to see 18AWG gauges instead of thicker (16AWG) in a 1300W power supply. This would help in achieving lower voltage drops, and a bit higher efficiency levels, especially at increased loads, but on the other hand, the cables would be less flexible. The presence of in-cable caps is something that will let down several users because cable routing becomes tough. Finally, the ATX and EPS cables should be longer, given that this PSU is destined for huge chassis, but the AWG18 gauges set the limits in their length. 

Image 1 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cable Photos

Image 2 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharger IC
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor (MF72 5D-20) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPP60R099C6 (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x STMicroelectronics STPSC10H065D (650V, 10A @ 135°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Rubycon (400V, 820uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXK) & 1x Rubycon (400V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH)
Main Switchers4x Infineon IPP50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.199Ohm)

IC Driver

2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD

APFC ControllerON Semiconductor NPC1654
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T6X
TopologyPrimary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs8x Nexperia PSMN1R0-40YLD (40V, 198A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.93mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Nexperia PSMN4R0-30YLD (30V, 67V @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6.6mOhm)
PWM Controllers: Anpec APW7159
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytic: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYB), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 1x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)
Polymer: 19x FPCAP, 14x NIC, 7 United Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelHong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.50A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB
Rectifier1x STMicroelectronics STF6N65K3 FET (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ohm)
Standby PWM ControllerLeadtrend LD7750R
-12V-
Buck ConverterLite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )
Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall Photos

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This Antec unit uses the Seasonic Prime Platinum 1300W platform. The build quality is good, and the small PCB is overpopulated with components since this is a small power factory. The design is clean since no cables are used for power transfer purposes, and the heat sinks are compact, something that looks weird given the max power that this PSU can deliver.  

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient filter

Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter uses all necessary parts to deal with power spikes and incoming/outcoming EMI noise. The NTC thermistor has 5 Ohms (+-20%) max resistance, so it does an excellent job in suppressing the inrush currents that the large bulk caps can produce. 

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bridge rectifiers

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 50A of current. This is overkill, even for a 1.3kW PSU. 

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

APFC converter

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode (STPSC10H065D). On Semiconductor provides the APFC controller, and its model number is NPC1654. Finally, the hold-up caps are two Rybycons, with 1290uF combined capacity, which is enough to allow for a longer than 17ms hold-up time. 

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Main FETs and primary transformer

Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main switching FETs are four Infineon IPP50R199CP configured in a full-bridge topology. There is also an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. The resonant controller is the typical Champion CM6901T6X, which is used by the majority of high-end PSUs nowadays. 

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12V FETs and VRMs

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Eight FETs, installed on the solder side of the main PCB, handle the +12V rail. A pair of VRMs generate the minor rails. 

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filtering caps

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There aren't many electrolytic caps; Chemi-Con and Rubycon provide the ones that Seasonic used. The number of polymer caps is vast, and their suppliers are FPCAP, NIC, and Chemi-Con

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Modular board front

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board uses bus bars, to transfer power to the sockets. 

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Supervisor IC

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC, a Weltrend WT7527V, is installed on this board. On the left side, the small IC is an operational amplifier, and four optocouplers bridge the two separate parts of this PCB. 

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5VSB regulator

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary rectifier of the 5VSB rail is an STF6N65K3 FET, while Leadtrend provides the PWM controller. 

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality

Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As expected, in such an expensive PSU, the soldering quality is good. 

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooling fan

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Hong Hua, and it uses a fluid dynamic bearing. It measures 135mm across, and it can draw up to 0.5A of current, so it is quite strong. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content