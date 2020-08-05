Antec Signature Platinum 1300W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is high, but the Seasonic Prime Platinum 1200 scores notably higher.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall noise output exceeds 45 dBA, because of the super-aggressive fan speed profile.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a highly efficient platform, with almost 90% overall efficiency throughout its entire operating range.

