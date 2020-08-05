Antec Signature Platinum 1300W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 View Site

Cooler Master V1300 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on all rails but 5VSB, where it doesn't play a significant role, from the moment the voltage in this rail is within spec.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up reaches 21ms and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low, with both voltage inputs. The NTC thermistor-relay combo does a fantastic job.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the SP1300's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.804A 1.955A 1.964A 0.982A 129.982 87.170% 867 30.4 40.86°C 0.985 12.311V 5.113V 3.362V 5.089V 149.114 45.01°C 115.16V 2 18.613A 2.936A 2.947A 1.182A 260.008 90.917% 882 30.8 41.41°C 0.985 12.309V 5.110V 3.359V 5.075V 285.983 46.11°C 115.15V 3 28.723A 3.427A 3.440A 1.383A 389.515 91.844% 965 34.1 41.51°C 0.991 12.306V 5.107V 3.357V 5.061V 424.106 46.47°C 115.15V 4 38.877A 3.920A 3.934A 1.585A 519.511 91.915% 1386 42.8 41.82°C 0.994 12.303V 5.104V 3.355V 5.048V 565.206 47.82°C 115.14V 5 48.709A 4.902A 4.924A 1.788A 649.632 91.549% 1814 48.5 42.29°C 0.996 12.300V 5.101V 3.352V 5.034V 709.604 48.77°C 115.13V 6 58.550A 5.886A 5.912A 1.992A 779.796 90.895% 2259 53.6 42.85°C 0.997 12.297V 5.098V 3.349V 5.020V 857.911 49.81°C 115.13V 7 68.384A 6.872A 6.903A 2.196A 909.892 90.392% 2315 53.7 43.85°C 0.998 12.295V 5.095V 3.347V 5.006V 1006.608 51.32°C 115.11V 8 78.231A 7.859A 7.894A 2.403A 1040.027 89.765% 2314 53.7 43.92°C 0.998 12.292V 5.092V 3.344V 4.992V 1158.616 52.15°C 115.11V 9 88.460A 8.354A 8.378A 2.407A 1169.763 89.031% 2311 53.7 44.28°C 0.998 12.291V 5.089V 3.341V 4.984V 1313.890 53.17°C 115.10V 10 98.468A 8.850A 8.894A 3.024A 1299.777 88.083% 2313 53.7 45.86°C 0.998 12.289V 5.086V 3.339V 4.959V 1475.626 55.19°C 115.09V 11 109.069A 8.854A 8.897A 3.029A 1429.819 86.989% 2315 53.7 46.89°C 0.998 12.287V 5.083V 3.337V 4.950V 1643.680 56.81°C 115.08V CL1 0.100A 15.001A 14.997A 0.000A 128.081 82.077% 2290 53.7 42.80°C 0.987 12.318V 5.104V 3.353V 5.103V 156.049 49.31°C 115.17V CL2 108.016A 1.000A 0.999A 1.000A 1340.532 88.128% 2307 53.7 46.07°C 0.998 12.286V 5.092V 3.345V 5.013V 1521.123 56.49°C 115.09V

The SP1300 doesn't have a problem under high operating temperatures, but most likely, you won't be able to tolerate the increased noise output, with its fan spinning at 2300RPM. The compact PCB doesn't allow for optimal airflow since it is overloaded with the parts required for >1300W output, so the fan has to work over hours. Still, given the platform's high efficiency, the fan speed profile could be more relaxed.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SP1300's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.204A 0.489A 0.489A 0.196A 19.977 62.961% 0 <6.0 0.851 12.311V 5.122V 3.369V 5.115V 31.729 115.14V 2 2.410A 0.978A 0.980A 0.391A 39.970 74.432% 840 29.3 0.927 12.311V 5.117V 3.365V 5.109V 53.700 115.16V 3 3.619A 1.467A 1.470A 0.588A 60.002 79.651% 843 29.5 0.952 12.311V 5.115V 3.364V 5.102V 75.331 115.16V 4 4.822A 1.953A 1.962A 0.785A 79.955 83.337% 851 29.8 0.971 12.312V 5.114V 3.363V 5.096V 95.942 115.16V

Even at light loads, but with more than 35 degrees Celsius ambient, the fan's noise is increased.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.952A 0.273A 0.273A 0.054A 26.619 68.147% 0 <6.0 0.887 12.308V 5.121V 3.368V 5.117V 39.061 115.19V

Although it cannot reach the 70% threshold that the newest ATX spec (2.52) requires, it is still impressive to see a 1300W PSU achieving so high efficiency with 2% of its max-rated-capacity load.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SP1300's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are satisfactory in all load ranges.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 73.669% 0.071 5.118V 0.695 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.278 78.405% 0.155 5.114V 1.630 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.809 80.533% 0.269 5.107V 3.488 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.096 80.646% 0.362 5.097V 6.319 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.626 80.265% 0.415 5.084V 9.501 115.16V 6 2.999A 15.143 79.059% 0.487 5.049V 19.154 115.16V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It is nice to see an efficient 5VSB rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.305V 5.123V 3.369V 5.121V 11.445 0.573 115.2V Standby 0.057 0.006 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The phantom power levels are low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is aggressive. This is expected, to a degree, at least, given the compact dimensions and the high power levels that this platform can deliver.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Up to 450W, the PSU's noise is kept low, but with higher loads (especially >820W) things change, dramatically.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content