AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Monitor Review: Top-flight Performance and Value

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We have plenty of 27-inch QHD gaming monitors with which to compare the CQ27G2’s performance. VA screens include ViewSonic’s XG270QC and Gigabyte’s G27QC. IPS is represented by Asus’ XG279Q, HP’s Omen 27i and Pixio’s PX277P.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

AOC rates the CQ27G2 at 250 nits but our sample came in below that. With brightness maxed, it peaks at just over 214 nits. That’s enough light for the average office but if you’re competing with bright sunlit windows, it might be a little too dim.

Luckily, black levels and contrast are far better, among the best in class. With a 3640.3:1 contrast ratio, you can expect a richly saturated picture with deep blacks and highlights that pop. And if you like to play in the dark, the CQ27G2 goes down to 50 nits with ease, and maintains that superb contrast.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We gave up a tiny bit of contrast for the calibration but the CQ27G2 is still well ahead of the third-place screen. The G27QC is a class-leader for sure but AOC is very close to the top. With our changes to color temp and gamma, the picture is very impactful.

ANSI contrast takes a slight hit due to a hotspot in the upper left of the screen. But it’s not enough to knock the AOC out of second place. It still delivers more contrast than most of the monitors we’ve reviewed to date.