AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Monitor Review: Top-flight Performance and Value

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CQ27G2 is definitely not a shareable screen. At 45° to the sides, there is a distinct red tint and a 50% reduction in brightness. Detail remains visible but picture quality suffers. From the top, we can see a similar effect with washed out detail. Stick to on-center viewing and all will be well.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our CQ27G2 sample had reasonable screen uniformity when observed in a dark room. A slight hotspot in the upper left spoils the score a bit but we didn’t see any bleed or glow around the edges. Measurements taken of brighter field patterns showed a lower percentage of deviation from the center zone.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It’s interesting to note that the CQ27G2 has the lowest refresh rate here but is not the slowest monitor. 165 Hz doesn’t guarantee a quicker response or less input lag. No one will be able to discern the difference between 6 and 7 ms. Skilled players will benefit from a 21 or 22 ms lag but 25 or 26 ms is plenty fast for nearly everyone.