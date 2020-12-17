AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Monitor Review: Top-flight Performance and Value

Viewing Angles
The CQ27G2 is definitely not a shareable screen. At 45° to the sides, there is a distinct red tint and a 50% reduction in brightness. Detail remains visible but picture quality suffers. From the top, we can see a similar effect with washed out detail. Stick to on-center viewing and all will be well.
Screen Uniformity
Our CQ27G2 sample had reasonable screen uniformity when observed in a dark room. A slight hotspot in the upper left spoils the score a bit but we didn’t see any bleed or glow around the edges. Measurements taken of brighter field patterns showed a lower percentage of deviation from the center zone.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
It’s interesting to note that the CQ27G2 has the lowest refresh rate here but is not the slowest monitor. 165 Hz doesn’t guarantee a quicker response or less input lag. No one will be able to discern the difference between 6 and 7 ms. Skilled players will benefit from a 21 or 22 ms lag but 25 or 26 ms is plenty fast for nearly everyone.
"G-SYNC" and "G-SYNC Compatible" are two different things, this monitor does not have G-SYNC.