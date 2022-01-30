Asus TUF Gaming VG28U UHD Review: Solid Gaming and HDR Performance

To compare the VG28U’s performance to competitors, I’ve mined the database for a group of 27-, 28- and 32-inch Ultra HD monitors, all capable of 144 Hz. At 27 inches is the Eve Spectrum ES07D03; at 28 inches is Acer’s XV282K; and at 32 inches are Aorus’ FI32U, ViewSonic’s XG320U and MSI’s MPG321UR-QD.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Resolution does not affect response time, as I’ve found that nearly all 144 Hz screens, regardless of pixel count, draw a full white field in seven milliseconds. However, a few, like the XV282K, are capable of six milliseconds. You need more Hertz, plain and simple to get better motion resolution. At this point in time, 144 Hz is it for UHD.

Input lag scores vary more thanks to differences in the monitor’s internal processing. Things like DSC will help, but they don’t guarantee extra speed. The Aorus comes out on top with an impressive 26ms score, while the VG28U is more typical of the category at 31ms of total lag. Any of these monitors can keep up with all but the most skilled players. The Asus certainly provided me with an excellent gaming experience.

Viewing Angles

The VG28U has some of the best off-axis quality I’ve seen from an IPS screen. Though there is a slight green tint in the side view, there is almost no reduction in light output, and gamma remains steady. This is a very shareable monitor. The top view is a bit dim with reduced detail, which is typical of IPS panels.

Screen Uniformity

My VG28U sample had no visible hotspots, bleed or glow. The meter detected slightly elevated levels in the top left corner, but I could not see it with all room lights off. Color uniformity was also visually perfect from edge to edge. White field patterns were smoothly toned with no cloudiness observed.