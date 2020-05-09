be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum Power Supply Review

be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum deals be quiet! Straight Power 11... BHPhoto $134.90 View

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The E11-PT-650 cannot meet most of the competing offerings in load regulation, in all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Despite the low combined capacity bulk caps, the hold-up is longer than 20ms, meeting with ease the ATX spec's requirement.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V input, but this is not the case for 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.582A 1.976A 1.971A 1.000A 64.964 86.907% 236 7.0 40.17°C 0.962 12.108V 5.057V 3.350V 4.998V 74.751 42.96°C 115.11V 2 8.195A 2.971A 2.963A 1.204A 130.029 90.725% 239 7.1 40.70°C 0.972 12.096V 5.049V 3.342V 4.983V 143.322 44.02°C 115.11V 3 13.158A 3.469A 3.464A 1.409A 195.040 91.911% 240 7.1 41.25°C 0.982 12.083V 5.044V 3.335V 4.969V 212.205 44.85°C 115.11V 4 18.132A 3.970A 3.966A 1.615A 260.049 92.228% 242 7.1 41.37°C 0.987 12.070V 5.037V 3.328V 4.954V 281.963 45.90°C 115.11V 5 22.772A 4.972A 4.969A 1.823A 325.095 92.075% 245 7.2 42.36°C 0.990 12.058V 5.030V 3.320V 4.939V 353.076 47.73°C 115.11V 6 27.373A 5.974A 5.980A 2.000A 389.369 91.005% 477 13.0 42.53°C 0.992 12.045V 5.023V 3.312V 4.924V 427.853 48.50°C 115.11V 7 32.057A 6.982A 6.995A 2.243A 454.843 90.506% 653 16.3 43.21°C 0.994 12.032V 5.015V 3.304V 4.907V 502.553 49.63°C 115.11V 8 36.751A 7.993A 8.013A 2.454A 520.129 90.010% 772 21.4 43.68°C 0.995 12.019V 5.006V 3.295V 4.891V 577.858 51.08°C 115.11V 9 41.861A 8.502A 8.515A 2.458A 585.052 89.525% 905 23.4 44.37°C 0.995 12.005V 5.000V 3.288V 4.883V 653.504 52.51°C 115.10V 10 46.717A 9.017A 9.056A 3.093A 649.903 88.925% 1026 27.3 45.52°C 0.995 11.991V 4.992V 3.280V 4.851V 730.841 54.66°C 115.10V 11 52.184A 9.027A 9.072A 3.097A 714.732 88.303% 1137 30.7 46.84°C 0.995 11.977V 4.987V 3.274V 4.845V 809.412 56.70°C 115.10V CL1 0.104A 14.004A 13.999A 0.000A 118.106 84.674% 553 14.5 42.27°C 0.972 12.095V 5.028V 3.317V 5.003V 139.483 47.50°C 115.12V CL2 54.098A 1.000A 1.001A 1.000A 661.851 89.694% 1045 27.4 45.87°C 0.995 11.989V 5.016V 3.304V 4.946V 737.900 54.52°C 115.10V

Despite the high temperatures that we applied, the efficiency levels are in line with the 80 PLUS Platinum standard's requirements in the 20% and 50% load tests. With full load, it is very close to the 89% mark, with less than 0.1% difference. The power factor (PF) readings are also high, and this is important as well since lower amounts of energy go wasted, stressing less the distribution system.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.225A 0.494A 0.490A 0.199A 19.991 74.022% 230 6.7 0.897 12.117V 5.063V 3.357V 5.035V 27.007 115.11V 2 2.450A 0.989A 0.984A 0.398A 39.981 82.907% 232 6.8 0.940 12.113V 5.060V 3.354V 5.025V 48.224 115.11V 3 3.680A 1.483A 1.477A 0.598A 60.012 86.905% 236 7.0 0.961 12.109V 5.057V 3.352V 5.015V 69.055 115.11V 4 4.904A 1.978A 1.972A 0.799A 79.964 88.586% 235 7.0 0.963 12.105V 5.055V 3.349V 5.004V 90.267 115.11V

The efficiency levels are satisfactory under light loads, and the PSU's fan is spinning at very low RPM, so it is practically inaudible.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.896A 0.240A 0.239A 0.050A 13.129 66.777% 224 6.7 0.880 12.120V 5.061V 3.358V 5.042V 19.661 115.11V

It would be nice to see over 70% efficiency with 2% load, but this is not the case, unfortunately. With a little more tuning, FSP could achieve this.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is an efficient overall platform with the only problem being the performance with 2% load.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.504 67.380% 0.104 5.042V 0.748 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.259 76.488% 0.201 5.037V 1.646 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.765 79.568% 0.316 5.026V 3.475 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.010 80.327% 0.395 5.010V 6.237 115.11V 5 1.500A 7.487 80.670% 0.435 4.991V 9.281 115.11V 6 3.000A 14.807 78.887% 0.482 4.935V 18.770 115.11V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail achieves satisfactory efficiency levels. The difference, though, with FSP's HPT650M unit, is chaotic.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.113V 5.060V 3.359V 5.045V 6.304 0.592 115.1V 0.020 Standby 0.142 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power is increased with both voltage inputs. This dramatically affects the 5VSB rail's efficiency at light loads.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is super relaxed, even under high operating temperatures. As we expected, be quiet! heavily focused on the PSU's quiet operation.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At lower operating temperatures, the PSU's fan barely spins, so the noise output up to typical loads (around 50% of the PSU's max rated capacity) is minimal.

