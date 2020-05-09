be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum Power Supply Review

be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum deals be quiet! Straight Power 11... BHPhoto $134.90 View

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance cannot meet the competition.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is one of the quietest units in the 650W category.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is high, only a hair away from the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum with similar capacity.

