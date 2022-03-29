Corsair CX750F RGB Power Supply Review

The Corsair CX750F brings more RGB lighting to your system.

By published

Corsair CX750F RGB
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The CX750F is among the few Corsair PSU offerings with fully customized RGB lighting. It also offers decent performance, but its price puts it into a highly competitive zone.

For

  • + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • + Efficient platform
  • + Good build quality
  • + Good transient response at 12V
  • + Alternative Low Power Mode support
  • + Fully modular
  • + Plenty of connectors
  • + Compact dimensions
  • + Black and white versions are available
  • + ARGB lighting
  • + ARGB adapter provided
  • + 5-year warranty

Against

  • - Quite expensive for its efficiency category
  • - Not so competitive overall performance
  • - Gets noisy in tough conditions
  • - Lower than 17ms hold-up time
  • - Ripple could be lower at 12V and 3.3V
  • - High inrush current with 230V
  • - Short distance between peripheral connectors

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The CX750F is among the few Corsair PSU offerings with fully customized RGB lighting. It also offers decent performance, but its price puts it into a highly competitive zone.

The CX750F is among the few Corsair PSUs with RGB lighting, and it is also offered in two flavors, white and black, to match your system's needs. Performance-wise it doesn't set any records, with the more expensive Corsair CX750M, which is a fresh release, being notably ahead. The XPG Pylon 750 also offers superior performance, but also lacks RGB lighting. If you want a fancy-looking PSU with cool RGB lighting effects, which can be controlled manually or through software (iCUE or through your mainboard's software), the CX750F is a good choice. Still, there are better performing PSUs in this category so it cannot be included in our best PSUs article

The Corsair CX-F RGB line consists of three members with 550W, 650W, and 750W maximum power. In this review, we will evaluate the stronger member of the line, which has enough power for a mid-level gaming system. Obviously, the major selling point of these units is the RGB lighting, which is a rare feature in Corsair's PSU portfolio. Besides manual RGB control, you can also set lighting to your taste, through the iCUE application, which is not that easy to use but offers tons of options. You can also control the PSU's lighting through a compatible motherboard if you utilize the provided ARGB cable. Finally, the CXF units come in black and white flavors.

Image 1 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 12

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CX750F has a bronze efficiency rating in the 80 Plus standard, while Gold is in the Cybenetics scheme. It also has a Cybenetics-Standard++ noise rating, with close to 35 dBA average noise output. Given its high-efficiency levels, this unit could have a more relaxed fan speed profile. The 120mm cooling fan, besides ARGB lighting, is also equipped with a rifle bearing, which won't have a problem outliving the five-year warranty under normal conditions. 

There is a push-button at the PSU's front side through which you can manually set the fan's RGB lighting. You have to press and hold this button for three seconds for the lighting mode to change. With a short press, it will cycle through the available colors if the mode is not set to rainbow. The manual control is unavailable when the PSU is controlled through software, either iCUE or your mainboard's RGB software. 

The available lighting modes are the following:

  • Rainbow wave
  • Rainbow
  • Rainbow breathe
  • Rainbow blink
  • Sequential
  • Solid
  • Single blink
  • Pulse
  • Off
Image 1 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications of Corsair CX750F

Manufacturer (OEM)

HEC

Max. DC Output

750W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Bronze, Cybenetics-Gold

Noise

Cybenetics-Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (Fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR120L)

Semi-Passive Operation

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 140mm

Weight

1.4 kg (3.09 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

5-years

Power Specifications of Corsair CX750F

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202062.530.3
Watts130750153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors for Corsair CX750F

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)1118-20AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)2416-18AWGNo
SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)2818AWGNo
4 pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
iCUE RGB cable (500mm)1128AWGNo
Motherboard ARGB cable (300mm)1128AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

There are plenty of cables and connectors, including two EPS and four PCIe. The number of peripheral connectors is adequate, but we would like to see a longer distance between the 4-pin Molex ones. Besides the usual cables, we also find two cables through which you can connect the PSU to an iCUE compatible device or an ARGB mainboard header. 

Image 1 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis of Corsair CX750F

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
PCB TypeSingle Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 1x CM chokes, 1x DM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC (CAP200DG)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-2R58
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU15K (800V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.12Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x Infineon IDH06G65C6 (650V, 6A @ 145°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)
1x Hitachi (400V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, HU)
Main Switchers
2x Alpha & Omega AOTF22N50 (600V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.26Ohm)

IC Driver

MPS MP6924A

APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UNX & Champion CM03X
Resonant ControllerMPS HR1001C
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 5.3mOhm @ 175°C)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 8x Potens Semiconductor PDD3906 (30V, 51A @ 100°C, 6mOhm) 
PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7073
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytic: 12x Teapo (1-3,000h @ 105°C, SC) , 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE) Polymer: 18x Teapo
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelCorsair NR120L (120mm, 12V, 0.22A, RGB, Rifle Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x PS1060L SBR (60V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations TNY290PG
-12V-
Rectifier
1x KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)
Image 1 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform is provided by HEC, which has vast experience in budget PSU builds. This platform looks overkill for only "Bronze" (Gold in Cybenetics) efficiency. HEC used a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. In contrast, on the secondary side, we meet a synchronous design and DC-DC converters to generate the minor rails. The parts that HEC used are good, except the mainstream Teapo SC caps on the secondary side. 

Image 1 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts, including an MOV. There is also an NTC thermistor for suppressing large start-up (inrush) currents. 

Image 1 of 2

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A. 

Image 1 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by the same manufacturer. The Hitachi bulk cap doesn't have enough capacity to offer more than 17ms hold-up time. 

Image 1 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are two Alpha & Omega, installed into a half-bridge topology. There is also an LLC resonant converter for lower energy losses. The resonant controller is an MPS HR1001C IC. 

Image 1 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Four Nexperia FETs handle the 12V rail. Two DC-DC converters regulate the minor rails, though eight FETs, which an ANPEC APW7073 IC controls. 

Image 1 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We don't want to see Teapo SC caps in PSUs with close to 100 dollars price tags.

Image 1 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB circuit uses an MCC PS1060L SBR rectifier on its secondary side. The standby PWM controller is a TNY290PG

Image 1 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board hosts several polymer caps for ripple filtering purposes. 

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527

Image 1 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good enough. 

Image 1 of 2

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Corsair CX750F

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan measures 120mm across and uses a rifle bearing. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
