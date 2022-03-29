Corsair CX750F RGB Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is loose on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is lower than 17ms, as expected given the low capacity bulk cap. The power ok signal's hold-up time is low, too, but it is accurate, at least.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush current is at normal levels with 115V, but pretty high with 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is dead low, and this is a good thing.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.385A 1.985A 1.977A 0.996A 74.969 84.504% 697 15.8 40.38°C 0.980 12.171V 5.038V 3.337V 5.021V 88.716 45.20°C 115.12V 2 9.808A 2.987A 2.976A 1.198A 150.045 88.569% 718 16.5 40.69°C 0.980 12.148V 5.021V 3.327V 5.008V 169.411 46.44°C 115.12V 3 15.590A 3.494A 3.481A 1.402A 225.054 89.582% 758 19.1 41.52°C 0.979 12.123V 5.009V 3.319V 4.995V 251.228 48.36°C 115.12V 4 21.398A 4.000A 3.988A 1.606A 300.070 89.734% 836 23.2 41.64°C 0.984 12.098V 4.998V 3.311V 4.982V 334.400 49.15°C 115.12V 5 26.847A 5.020A 4.997A 1.812A 374.653 89.340% 930 26.4 42.36°C 0.987 12.074V 4.981V 3.301V 4.968V 419.357 50.57°C 115.12V 6 32.345A 6.047A 6.017A 2.000A 449.511 88.634% 1075 30.8 42.76°C 0.986 12.051V 4.963V 3.291V 4.954V 507.157 51.88°C 115.11V 7 37.898A 7.079A 7.041A 2.228A 524.918 87.743% 1244 36.9 43.49°C 0.988 12.027V 4.946V 3.281V 4.939V 598.246 53.37°C 115.11V 8 43.480A 8.003A 8.071A 2.438A 599.655 86.715% 1450 39.7 43.64°C 0.989 12.001V 4.929V 3.271V 4.924V 691.523 54.37°C 115.11V 9 49.452A 8.650A 8.582A 2.442A 674.760 85.655% 1665 43.8 44.24°C 0.991 11.976V 4.915V 3.263V 4.916V 787.762 55.87°C 115.11V 10 55.251A 9.185A 9.130A 3.068A 749.990 84.354% 1861 45.8 45.69°C 0.992 11.950V 4.902V 3.254V 4.891V 889.094 58.26°C 115.11V 11 61.694A 9.198A 9.149A 3.072A 825.186 82.850% 2116 48.7 46.59°C 0.993 11.921V 4.895V 3.247V 4.883V 995.998 60.42°C 115.14V CL1 0.102A 16.004A 15.999A 0.000A 131.849 81.416% 1181 35.4 42.93°C 0.968 12.162V 4.877V 3.285V 5.006V 161.945 51.24°C 115.13V CL2 62.522A 1.000A 0.999A 1.000A 759.880 84.829% 1832 45.5 46.09°C 0.992 11.942V 4.994V 3.285V 4.967V 895.780 58.31°C 115.10V

The PSU can handle tough situations, but expect a big impact on efficiency, at high loads. The fan's noise will also get loud, very loud.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.219A 0.494A 0.492A 0.198A 20.002 68.944% 718 16.5 0.910 12.188V 5.058V 3.347V 5.050V 29.012 115.13V 2 2.437A 0.990A 0.988A 0.397A 39.990 78.890% 697 15.8 0.955 12.181V 5.051V 3.343V 5.042V 50.691 115.13V 3 3.661A 1.487A 1.481A 0.596A 60.019 82.955% 678 16.2 0.972 12.175V 5.044V 3.340V 5.034V 72.351 115.12V 4 4.879A 1.986A 1.977A 0.796A 79.969 85.238% 677 16.2 0.979 12.168V 5.038V 3.336V 5.026V 93.819 115.12V

Given the low efficiency certifications, on both 80 PLUS and Cybenetics, it scores pretty well with light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.048A 0.263A 0.265A 0.050A 15.227 63.631% 479 <6.0 0.877 12.173V 5.060V 3.346V 5.052V 23.930 115.12V

With over 60% efficiency with a 2% load, it meets the corresponding ATX spec requirement.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Compared to similar spec PSUs, the CX750F scores well in all areas but super-light loads. The average PF readings are also high, even with 230V input.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 73.615% 0.079 5.048V 0.686 115.12V 2 0.250A 1.262 77.662% 0.170 5.044V 1.625 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.771 79.149% 0.282 5.037V 3.501 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.026 79.740% 0.362 5.025V 6.303 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.520 79.392% 0.406 5.013V 9.472 115.12V 6 3.001A 14.931 77.012% 0.463 4.975V 19.388 115.12V

The 5VSB rail has decent efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.174V 5.062V 3.346V 5.054V 6.893 0.471 115.1V Standby 0.057 0.007 115.1V

Vampire power is low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile increases linearly under harsh operating conditions. Given the PSU's efficiency levels and the applied conditions, we cannot call the fan speed profile aggressive.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At average operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU is silent at up to typical loads. The 30 dBA mark is passed with 425W, and the PSU enters the 40-45 dBA zone with 595W. Our take here is that the fan speed profile could be more relaxed under average operating temperatures.

