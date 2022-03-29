Corsair CX750F RGB Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

Overall performance is not so high. The new CX750M is far ahead, and so is the XPG Pylon 750.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The average noise output should be lower, close to 30 dBA.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Overall efficiency is high, taking the lead from competing offerings. With 87% overall efficiency, this PSU is borderline Gold in Cybenetics.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter could be tuned better for 230V input.

