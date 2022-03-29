Corsair CX750F RGB Power Supply Review

Protection Features

OCP 12V: 77.8A (124.48%), 11.862V

5V: 28A (140%), 4.767V

3.3V: 28.2A (141%), 3.261V

5VSB: 5.1A (170%), 4.919V OPP 966.27W (128.84%) OTP ✓ (145°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Accurate but lower than 16ms NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor

OCP is correctly set at 12V, and the same goes for OPP. We would like to see a lower triggering OCP point at 3.3V, and we won't complain about 5V because ARGB lighting draws enough juice from this rail. Finally, OTP seems to be correctly set, while the power ok signal is accurate but lower than 16ms, which is what the ATX spec requires.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

No problems here since the 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Graph

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified Fluke Ti480 PRO camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 640x480 (307,200 pixels).

The platform doesn't get hot, with the only exception of the coil under the left 12V heat sink.

