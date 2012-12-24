CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

86 CPUs Benchmarked: 51 From AMD And 35 From Intel

We've been hard at work updating our CPU Charts with a brand new benchmark suite. And, before 2012 comes to a close, we wanted to share the results of no fewer than 86 processors with you. The models we tested range from dual-core budget-oriented chips to eight-core flagships. Fifty-one models come from AMD, and 35 are Intel's.

In this overview, the CPUs are organized by micro-architecture, each covered on its own page. It’s a free-for-all once we hit the benchmarks. At that point, performance is all that matters. Let’s have a look at the contenders:

AMD

AMD CPUs Family FX Processors A-Series APUs Phenom II Athlon II Architecture and Model Number BulldozerFX-4100FX-4170FX-6100FX-6200FX-8100FX-8120FX-8140FX-8150FX-8170 LlanoA6-3650A6-3670KA8-3850A8-3870KTrinityA10-5800K StarsPhenom II X2 550Phenom II X2 555Phenom II X2 560Phenom II X2 565Phenom II X3 705ePhenom II X3 710Phenom II X3 720Phenom II X3 740Phenom II X4 830Phenom II X4 840Phenom II X4 905ePhenom II X4 910ePhenom II X4 955Phenom II X4 965Phenom II X4 970Phenom II X4 975Phenom II X4 980Phenom II X6 1035TPhenom II X6 1045TPhenom II X6 1055TPhenom II X6 1065TPhenom II X6 1075TPhenom II X6 1090TPhenom II X6 1100T StarsAthlon II X2 240eAthlon II X2 250Athlon II X2 255Athlon II X2 260Athlon II X3 425Athlon II X3 435Athlon II X3 440Athlon II X3 445Athlon II X4 620Athlon II X4 630Athlon II X4 635Athlon II X4 640Athlon II X4 645

Intel