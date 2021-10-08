DeepCool AK620 Review: More Affordable Excellence

The DeepCool AK620 provides excellent CPU cooling at low noise levels, making it a great premium large air cooling option for less than the competition. While not exactly in budget territory at $69, it delivers similar performance as premium big-name coolers for about 30% less.

DeepCool has been delivering some impressive and interesting cooling solutions as of late, and the company’s newest heatpipe air cooler looks to continue that trend. It features a pair of 120mm fans and six heatpipes extending into a handsomely designed, standard twin-tower layout that is pleasingly devoid of RGB, allowing the cooler’s striking aesthetics to make a statement on their own.

Priced at $69.99, the AK620 also undercuts some of its largest rivals in price and performance comparisons, and sticks to a no-frills design mantra of satin black fans, handsome heat stack top pieces, nickel-plated cooling towers. This cooler is a must-buy if premium $100 heatsinks are a bit beyond your budget.

Specifications

Height 6.38" / 162.1mm Width 5.1" / 130mm Depth 4.25" / 108mm (5.38" / 136.7mm w/fan) Base Height 2.25" / 57.2mm Assy. Offset 0.0 centered (1.1" / 27.9mm front w/fan) Cooling Fans (2) 120 x 25mm Connectors (2) 4-pin PWM Weight 41.9 oz /1188g Intel Sockets 115x, 1200, 2011, 2066 AMD Sockets FM2(+), FM1, AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4 Warranty 3 years Web Price $70

DeepCool ships the AK620 with what seems to be a minimal set of shiny, nickel-plated hardware, but what's here ends up supporting a large variety of both AMD and Intel desktop CPU sockets. An Intel backplate for sockets 115x/1200, screwdriver, PWM splitter and small syringe of an unnamed DeepCool thermal compound are also included in the box. On the AMD side, FM1, FM2(+) and AM2(+)-AM4 are supported.

When we wrote this, the DeepCool site wasn't updated with this new cooler listed under its warranty coverage matrix, which lists its other flagship air coolers, the Assassin III and AS500, with up to 3 years of coverage. But reaching out to a company representative, we were told that the AK620 is indeed covered under a 3-year warranty.

The AK620 features six nickel-plated copper heatpipes which extend from the cooler base up into both towers of the twin fin stack configuration. Heatpipe separation between the left and right towers allows for optimal dissipation into the cooling fins.

The AK620 is capped on each cooling tower with a pair of decorative cap plates featuring a simplified DeepCool logo nestled in each corner, on a pixel-like backdrop.

The cooling fins of the AK620 are also cut and contoured on each external face, providing a physical pattern that adds to the modern industrial design of the cooler.

A pair of 120mm FK120 PWM fans are included in the box, rated by DeepCool up to 1850RPM. They secure to the side of the heatsink using spring tension clips. Each fan comes fitted with rubber fan mount pads to aid with noise isolation, and as we mentioned earlier, the cooler is devoid of RGB/aRGB lighting.

The six, nickel plated pipes of the AK620 cooler collect between the fixed mounting plate and the cooler cold plate. The mounting hardware has fixed spring tension screws where the cooler secures to the socket mounting cross beams.

The AK620 allows for taller memory DIMMs, thanks to its notched profile, where the fins shart out small and then widen out as the heatpipes extend into the cooling towers. This gives the AK620 good compatibility for most memory setups. This also adds to the interesting overall look of the cooler.

The base of the AK620 is extremely flat; we are unable to find any spots of light peeking beneath our steel rule and the nickel-plated cold plate of the cooler.

Similar to most heatpipe coolers, the DeepCool AK620 utilizes standoffs and cross mounting beams to provide a secure base for the cooler’s pair of spring-tension screws that hold it securely in place.

With the cooler secured, the pair of FK120 PWM fans can be clipped into position and adjusted as needed for memory clearance. The notched cutouts for memory height clearance in both the front and rear of the cooling tower can be seen easily from the side profile, especially once the cooler has been mounted and the fans positioned in reference to installed system memory modules.

The milled base allows for a consistent thermal compound spread, once the cooler is properly tensioned.