Trending

DeepCool AK620 Review: More Affordable Excellence

The DeepCool AK620 gets you big-air performance at a 30% discount

By

DeepCool AK620
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

For our CPU cooling tests, we use the same hardware, overclock and configuration for every test, and minimize environmental variables in testing. This allows for all results across all coolers tested on the platform to be viable as side-by-side examination for direct compare/contrast.

CPUIntel i9-10850k LGA1200 (Comet Lake), all 10 cores 4.6Ghz @ 1.190v, (3.60Ghz stock speed, single core boost @ 5.2Ghz)
MotherboardMSI Z490 MEG Godlike (bios vers. 7C70v12)
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LPX, 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3000
StorageCorsair MP600 m.2 2280 NVMe, 500GB
GraphicsGigabyte GTX 1050Ti
Power Supplybe quiet! Dark Power Pro11 1200w
ChassisCorsair Graphite 760T
MonitoringCrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU, 4x Dallas One Wire WR-DOW-Y17 sensors
Fan ControlCorsair Commander Pro, 100%/50% PWM Speed profiles (liquid cooling pump always @100%, if applicable)
OSWindows 10 Pro 64bit
Networking Disconnected, not used
Thermal CompoundArctic MX-4

Comparisons are based on data collected from testing performed on our Intel i9-10850k system, including re-visiting many previously covered products which were originally covered on the prior testing platform which pivoted around an i7-5930k (4.20ghz @1.20v). 

All data reported here has been collected on the current Intel i9-10850k platform and will be maintained as like-for-like evaluation of ongoing cooling coverage.  We’ve recently swapped the taller, Corsair Dominator RGB DIMMs with Corsair Vengeance LPX for lower-profile memory allowing for higher cooler compatibility for testing.

Prime95 v29.4b8 (no AVX) is used for two-hour intervals, one managing fans at 50% PWM and the other at 100% PWM with RPM measurements being taken every 3 seconds and averaged across the duration of each 2-hour capture.  Omitting AVX instruction sets allows for accurate, 100% loads at chosen clock speeds, while allowing AVX instructions would provide higher, albeit, unrealistic synthetic CPU loads and excessive heat production, less indicative of real-world use. 

This also allows for a greater range CPU coolers to be tested and compared without the need to configure the system differently for smaller coolers which may not handle the excessive thermal loads being generated during testing, while larger coolers might be better equipped to manage heat output produced by the i9-10850k. 

While the test platform is quite capable of a 10-core overclock at 5.0Ghz and 1.265v, we were seeing 360mm AIOs struggle to keep core temperatures in check at lower fan speeds, providing insight that the enthusiast-grade i9’s need excellent cooling if the goal is overclocking.

HWInfo64 is used for real-time core temperature readout, thermal throttling alerts, motherboard power consumption, CPU speed and logging of data, while a CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU is used to monitor and later average both ambient room (2 probes) and motherboard voltage regulator heatsink (2 probes).

With these temperature readings collected, CPU Core is defined as an average of all CPU core temperatures reported once per second for the entirety of the testing run from HWInfo64 data.  This value is then taken as an offset difference from the reported ambient room temperature collected from the CFA-633-TMI-KU (also once per second and averaged).  CPU PWM is defined by the voltage regulator heatsink direct temperature probe as an offset different from the same reported ambient room temperature reading for the same CPU Core test (100%, 50%).  This helps define a working model of how well the evaluated cooler performs as a process of also cooling nearby hardware also under loads, like our overclocked motherboard voltage regulator heatsink.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rubix_1011
    I really liked this cooler - almost Noctua NH-D15 and DeepCool Assassin III performance (within a couple degrees C) but for $30 cheaper.

    And that's for 10-core overclock on i9-10850k. For most other CPUs, the gap would likely be even smaller.
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    I'd like to get an air cooler that is <= 150mm. I like ITX cases, and while they often are space-constrained, some do allow for decently sized air coolers (like the NR200). It seems that 155mm is often the limit, though, and most of the top air coolers seem to be >= 155mm. The Noctua NH-D15 is 160mm & 165mm with the fan. So just a few mm shorter would really help with these style of ITX cases.
    Reply
  • rubix_1011
    For those, you're looking at 2 specific restrictions:

    lower height means much less memory DIMM clearance, making it difficult to fit anything but low-profile RAM
    down-draft style coolers, something like this: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/be-quiet-dark-rock-tf-2-review
    Reply
  • RodroX
    DeepCool may not be as high-end like Noctua or beQuiet, but I could not be more happy with my budget Gammaxx GTE.
    Reply
  • TheDane
    rubix_1011 said:
    almost Noctua NH-D15
    The NH-D15 is 6 degrees cooler at 50% and has lower fan speed and is about 1/2 as noisy. Not close.
    Reply
  • vinay2070
    Whats the difference between Core Delta T and PWM Delta T? Thanks. I wish a there was a master chart with all entries to see where my noctua U14S sits at.
    Reply
  • rubix_1011
    TheDane said:
    The NH-D15 is 6 degrees cooler at 50% and has lower fan speed and is about 1/2 as noisy. Not close.

    Less than 4C at 100%. Also, its $30 cheaper than everything else in the same performance bracket and performs nearly as well.

    So, yes, if this is about semantics of a few degrees Celsius and that discrepancy is a big issue to overcome, as a buyer, you're likely not looking at this cooler anyway and have already decided on something 'better'.
    Reply