Dell S2721DGF 27-inch Gaming Monitor Review: Great HDR Value

Viewing Angles

The S2721DGF has excellent off-axis image quality with only a slight blue tint and a small 15% reduction in overall brightness. Detail is unaffected with every step clearly visible at 45 degrees to the sides. From the top, the image turns a bit red with a 30% light reduction and some loss of detail. This is one of the best results of all the monitors we’ve photographed.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our S2721DGF sample showed near-perfect screen uniformity with no trace of bleed or glow. A 5.40% deviation from the center zone measurement is one of the best scores we’ve recorded. Though this test is sample-specific, we'd expect Dell’s quality control to ensure that other users see similar results.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

While the 144 Hz monitors all draw the screen in 7ms, the 165 Hz screens vary between 6 and 7ms. The S2721DGF is one of the faster panels of that refresh rate. That is why its overdrive is so effective at removing motion blur; there isn’t much to start with. We tested that theory by turning overdriv eoff and saw only a slight change in motion smoothness. Input lag is also among the best in this speed class. The Asus and ViewSonic screens only pip the Dell by a tiny amount. If 3ms is important to you, the XG279Q will cost you more.