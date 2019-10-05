EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

Transient Response Tests, Timing Tests and Ripple Measurements

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.029V 11.913V 0.96% Pass 5V 5.056V 4.942V 2.25% Pass 3.3V 3.347V 3.183V 4.90% Pass 5VSB 5.027V 4.976V 1.01% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.030V 11.856V 1.45% Pass 5V 5.054V 4.921V 2.63% Pass 3.3V 3.346V 3.147V 5.95% Pass 5VSB 5.025V 4.955V 1.39% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.030V 11.929V 0.84% Pass 5V 5.052V 4.920V 2.61% Pass 3.3V 3.346V 3.145V 6.01% Pass 5VSB 5.024V 4.951V 1.45% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.015V 11.902V 0.94% Pass 5V 5.046V 4.934V 2.22% Pass 3.3V 3.341V 3.177V 4.91% Pass 5VSB 5.005V 4.941V 1.28% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.015V 11.881V 1.12% Pass 5V 5.043V 4.902V 2.80% Pass 3.3V 3.340V 3.143V 5.90% Pass 5VSB 5.002V 4.923V 1.58% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.015V 11.897V 0.98% Pass 5V 5.042V 4.916V 2.50% Pass 3.3V 3.339V 3.136V 6.08% Fail 5VSB 5.001V 4.915V 1.72% Pass

The transient response is not good enough for the standards of this category. The 1000 G3 easily takes the lead here. Finally, the 3.3V rail's performance is disappointing since its voltage drops too low in all tests.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

There is a small voltage overshoot at 5VSB, while the other two waveforms are smooth enough.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms.

T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 64ms 296ms 50% 50ms 296ms

The Power-on time is low, but the PWR_OK delay is higher than 150ms, so the PSU is not compatible with the alternative sleep mode.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.1 mV 5.3 mV 14.8 mV 10.0 mV Pass 20% Load 8.9 mV 5.4 mV 14.0 mV 9.9 mV Pass 30% Load 10.3 mV 5.7 mV 15.9 mV 10.8 mV Pass 40% Load 10.6 mV 5.9 mV 16.9 mV 11.0 mV Pass 50% Load 12.4 mV 6.3 mV 18.5 mV 11.3 mV Pass 60% Load 13.0 mV 7.0 mV 19.1 mV 11.9 mV Pass 70% Load 14.1 mV 7.7 mV 21.2 mV 12.7 mV Pass 80% Load 14.7 mV 7.9 mV 22.1 mV 12.6 mV Pass 90% Load 15.3 mV 8.6 mV 23.1 mV 13.5 mV Pass 100% Load 22.6 mV 10.7 mV 30.0 mV 18.8 mV Pass 110% Load 72.7 mV 43.7 mV 159.3 mV 92.0 mV Fail Crossload 1 10.0 mV 7.3 mV 18.2 mV 11.6 mV Pass Crossload 2 18.1 mV 10.1 mV 29.9 mV 18.1 mV Pass

The ripple suppression is good with up to 100% load. Nonetheless, clearly the platform cannot handle our 110% load scenario at high operating temperatures, since the ripple at 3.3V and 5VSB exceeds the limits.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110% Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

