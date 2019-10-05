EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

EVGA's 1000 G5 has acceptable performance, but the company's own G3 1000 is much quieter and more efficient for about the same price.

Specifications and Part Analysis

The SuperNOVA 1000 G5 costs about the same as the similar-capacity G3 model that it is destined to replace in EVGA's portfolio. Unfortunately, its performance is not up to the G3 unit's levels and to make matters worse, the overall noise output exceeds 43 dB(A), so this is not the ideal power supply for silent operating systems. U.S. tariffs put an end to EVGA's close cooperation with Super Flower, so EVGA turned to FSP which is a good OEM with reliable products, but it cannot meet the performance levels of the Leadex platforms, used in the G3 models.

Traditionally all high-end G products were made by Super Flower, but this is not the first time that FSP provides platforms to EVGA, since the G1+ family is based on an FSP platform.

The main features of the G5 line, which consists of four members with capacities ranging from 650W to 1000W, are the following:

Breathing Green LED through which you can monitor the operational status of the system. The breathing effect shows that the system is in operation, while a solid light means that the system is in standby.

through which you can monitor the operational status of the system. The breathing effect shows that the system is in operation, while a solid light means that the system is in standby. 135mm FDB fan which is larger than the 130mm one used in the G3 models, while the dimensions of the PSU remain the same with 150mm depth.

fan which is larger than the 130mm one used in the G3 models, while the dimensions of the PSU remain the same with 150mm depth. Compatibility with the ATX v2.52 specification.

specification. Ten-year warranty

According to EVGA the efficiency has been improved and the load regulation is tighter

We will start the evaluation of the G5 family with the strongest member, which has 1000W max power. With only 150mm depth, the power density of the 1000 G5 is impressive. The power supply utilizes a fully modular cable design, and its external design is appealing. What matters the most though in a PSU, is the internals, but still many people want even the power supply to look good.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold * Noise LAMBDA-S (40-45 dB[A]) * Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA13512XF-A25) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 150mm Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

* Not certified yet by Cybenetics. According to our measurements the PSU falls into this noise category. There is no efficiency (ETA) classification, because of the high vampire power which puts it off Cybenetics' charts.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 83.3 3 0.5 Watts 120 999.6 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm) 4 8 18AWG No SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

A huge load of connectors is provided, including two EPS and eight PCIe along with twelve SATA connectors. All cables are long and it is nice to see them free from in-line caps. Not all are perfect though: the distance between the peripheral connectors is too small at 100mm and thicker, 16AWG, gauges should be used, on the cables that will have to handle increased loads (ATX, EPS and PCIe).

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) FSP PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x HY GBJ2506P (600V, 25A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x ROHM R6030KNX (600V, 30A, 0.13Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x ROHM SCS308AM (650V, 8A @ 105°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (450V, 560uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXK) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA80R310CE (800V, 10.6A @ 100°C, 0.31Ohm) Reset Switch 1x Infineon IPD80R2K8CE (800V, 1.1A @ 100°C, 2.8Ohm) APFC/Switching Controller FSP 6600 IC Topology Primary side: Two Power-Switch Active Clamp Reset Forward Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 4x Infineon IPP020N06N (60V, 120A @ 100°C, 2mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:4x Infineon BSC042N03LS (30V, 59A @ 100°C, 4.2mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000 @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: 15x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Protechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x CET CEF02N7G FET (700V, 1.3A @ 100°C, 6.75Ohm) Standby PWM Controller FSP 6601 IC

This looks to be an upgraded version of the platform found in the EVGA G1+ models. The build quality is high, and all parts that FSP used are good and will easily outlive the provided warranty. Our only objection is the topology used on the primary side. Typically the Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology cannot meet the performance of half-bridge and full-bridge topologies. Its primary assets are the long hold-up times with smaller bulk caps and the lower production cost because a smaller number of parts is required.

The transient filtering stage is complete and the NTC thermistor, which protects against large inrush currents, is supported by a bypass relay. Finally, the single bridge rectifier can handle up to 25 Amperes.

Usually, a 1000W PSU requires a bulk cap with at least 820uF capacity, to achieve a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Nevertheless, thanks to the ACRF topology the 1000 G5 manages this with a 560uF bulk cap, which of course costs less than a higher capacity one.

The ACRF topology uses two main switching FETs and another one as a reset switch.

On the secondary side, the +12V FETs are bolted on a small heat sink. A couple of VRMs is fed by the +12V rail and generates the minor rails.

All filtering caps are of high quality. Besides electrolytics, many polymer caps are also used.

The front side of the modular PCB hosts a number polymer caps.

The daughter-board that hosts the supervisor IC.

The soldering quality is very good.

The cooling fan measures 135mm across and uses a fluid dymanic bearing. It is a high-speed fan that is driven by an aggressive speed profile, so don't expect it to be quiet, especially under high loads and increased operating temperatures.

