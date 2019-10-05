EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

Trending

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The performance difference with the 1000 G3 is significant. Obviously, the Super Flower Leadex platform that the G3 uses is superior to the FSP platform of the G5 model.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The 1000 G3 is not among the quietest PSUs in this category. Still, it achieves a notable lower overall noise output, compared to the 1000 G5.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is high, but for another one time the G3 model takes the lead.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • refillable 05 October 2019 10:24
    Why the higher number tho, the G3 runs circles around this thing.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 05 October 2019 10:39
    I hope pricing can reflec its sub g3 performance.

    Its not bad, just not impressive.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 05 October 2019 17:06
    It is a sad day indeed when EVGA's most go to series falls to this kind of offering. Hopefully, this will be much like the B3 units, and fade quickly away when they realize that their core market for the G2/G3/G5 type units aren't lemmings like those likely to buy the lower end offerings. Couple of bad reviews on the B3 models and that was about the last we heard of them. Maybe this will be the same and EVGA will do what is necessary to get this fixed. In light of the ongoing issues with relationships with Chinese partners, it would be a welcome change to see some of the more influential companies looking into creating facilities elsewhere, although I know that is an unlikely prospect give the considerations of rare earth material and other resource availability.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 05 October 2019 17:34
    refillable said:
    Why the higher number tho, the G3 runs circles around this thing.

    Apparently, EVGA burned the Super Flower bridge.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 05 October 2019 17:39
    Which is kind of a shame in a way.

    Some of their superflower derived psus were nice.
    Reply
  • A Very Dangerous Cat 06 October 2019 00:42
    Darkbreeze said:
    when they realize that their core market for the G2/G3/G5 type units aren't lemmings
    Most of them are, though. Consumers are real stupid.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 06 October 2019 01:11
    Obviously you didn't read what I said, when I said "their core market for the G2/G3 type units". Those are not the stupid consumers.

    The stupid consumers, are buying the W1, N1, B1, G1, BQ and BT type units. They are not buying higher end GQ, B2, P2 or T2 type units.

    The stupid consumers are the ones who can't be bothered to read legitimate, reliable reviews. They can't even be bothered to ask somebody who HAS read them, for advice or guidance.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 06 October 2019 01:52
    I like to think of them as more ignorant or uninformed rather than stupid.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 06 October 2019 01:54
    Definitely, some are just ignorant and some are just uninformed. Don't tell me you haven't come across a a good many that were, well, leaning a bit further towards the end of the spectrum.
    Reply
  • Unolocogringo 06 October 2019 02:31
    Darkbreeze said:
    Definitely, some are just ignorant and some are just uninformed. Don't tell me you haven't come across a a good many that were, well, leaning a bit further towards the end of the spectrum.
    Thank you !!!!
    I needed a laugh
    Reply