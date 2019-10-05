EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is tight on all rails. Nonetheless, the 1000 G3 achieves higher performance.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is very long. The G5 performs better than the similar capacity G3 in this area.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush currents are low, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the G5’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.530A 1.979A 1.971A 0.994A 100.193 87.637% 0 <6.0 44.67°C 0.964 12.034V 5.058V 3.349V 5.032V 114.327 40.22°C 115.17V 2 14.048A 2.970A 2.958A 1.194A 199.899 90.634% 0 <6.0 45.78°C 0.985 12.029V 5.055V 3.347V 5.026V 220.556 40.89°C 115.16V 3 21.909A 3.468A 3.438A 1.396A 299.441 91.183% 1286 35.2 41.00°C 0.992 12.024V 5.049V 3.344V 5.015V 328.394 46.31°C 115.16V 4 29.840A 3.968A 3.950A 1.598A 399.871 91.310% 1567 40.5 41.89°C 0.996 12.019V 5.046V 3.342V 5.007V 437.925 47.81°C 115.16V 5 37.409A 4.960A 4.942A 1.800A 499.992 90.950% 1740 44.5 42.00°C 0.998 12.015V 5.043V 3.340V 5.002V 549.742 48.25°C 115.17V 6 44.988A 5.955A 5.934A 2.002A 600.135 90.310% 2021 51.0 42.80°C 0.998 12.010V 5.041V 3.338V 4.996V 664.530 49.69°C 115.17V 7 52.542A 6.950A 6.926A 2.205A 699.882 89.663% 2054 50.6 43.04°C 0.998 12.005V 5.038V 3.335V 4.990V 780.566 50.55°C 115.17V 8 60.166A 7.945A 7.920A 2.408A 800.413 88.880% 2057 50.8 43.31°C 0.998 12.000V 5.037V 3.333V 4.985V 900.552 51.27°C 115.16V 9 68.121A 8.443A 8.406A 2.408A 899.705 88.050% 2062 51.0 44.39°C 0.998 11.996V 5.035V 3.332V 4.986V 1021.809 52.81°C 115.17V 10 75.925A 8.944A 8.920A 3.023A 1000.138 86.940% 2065 51.1 45.52°C 0.998 11.991V 5.033V 3.330V 4.963V 1150.374 54.65°C 115.17V 11 84.301A 8.946A 8.922A 3.024A 1100.154 85.902% 2074 51.5 46.73°C 0.998 11.986V 5.032V 3.329V 4.962V 1280.709 56.44°C 115.18V CL1 0.162A 14.003A 14.002A 0.000A 119.612 81.287% 0 <6.0 48.39°C 0.969 12.030V 5.064V 3.339V 5.124V 147.147 42.15°C 115.18V CL2 83.368A 1.005A 1.000A 1.000A 1013.169 87.245% 2069 51.2 45.98°C 0.998 11.992V 5.042V 3.339V 5.014V 1161.290 54.96°C 115.17V

The 1000 G5 can deliver full load at high ambient temperatures without any problems, besides the loud operation. With more than 51 dB(A) noise output at full speed, even your neighbors will probably complain.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the G5's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.302A 0.250A 0.243A 0.367A 19.613 65.844% 0 <6.0 0.769 12.041V 5.060V 3.351V 5.059V 29.787 115.19V 2 2.479A 0.990A 0.984A 0.396A 40.146 78.448% 0 <6.0 0.920 12.038V 5.059V 3.350V 5.050V 51.175 115.19V 3 3.672A 1.485A 1.460A 0.595A 59.604 83.501% 0 <6.0 0.936 12.037V 5.058V 3.350V 5.045V 71.381 115.17V 4 4.933A 1.979A 1.970A 0.794A 79.977 85.752% 0 <6.0 0.952 12.035V 5.058V 3.349V 5.039V 93.265 115.17V

We would like to see >70% efficiency with 20W load and above 80% with 40W.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.486A 0.254A 0.254A 0.053A 20.296 67.433% 0 <6.0 0.869 12.040V 5.059V 3.351V 5.060V 30.098 115.20V

With 2% load the efficiency is high, but the ATX spec will require for more than 70% from July 2020.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the G5’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

High enough efficiency levels in all load regions (normal, light and super-light).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.510 67.819% 0.074 5.099V 0.752 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.274 76.242% 0.154 5.094V 1.671 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.797 78.216% 0.276 5.084V 3.576 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.070 77.346% 0.379 5.069V 6.555 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.583 78.875% 0.433 5.054V 9.614 115.15V 6 3.000A 15.020 76.837% 0.498 5.006V 19.548 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail has low efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.043V 5.062V 3.352V 5.063V 8.783 0.612 115.2V Standby 0.168 0.017 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is aggressive and gets even more aggressive at high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The passive operation goes up to around 210W load. With >760W load the fan gets too loud, exceeding 50 dB(A), so you will probably need earplugs if you plan to stress this PSU.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content