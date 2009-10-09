Five Gaming Enclosures, Rounded Up

NZXT Panzerbox
Average Online Price: $120
This small, airy case has a number of unique features that compliment its stylishness. It's a short, deep enclosure that's mostly porous for improved airflow, and it's full of fans and more.
The interior of the case is almost free from any of the compartmentalization characterizing some of its competitors here. You mount the motherboard, the power supply, and just about everything else in the same, large opening. There are only three fans cooling the cavity, but they're big: on top and in front are 190mm speed-controllable monsters, and a 120mm fan is in the rear. The front ports include two USB ports, an eSATA port, and audio jacks.
Three external 5.25" bays and four internal 3.5" bays make up the enclosure's storage capacity. They're all easy to use and mount drives in. The motherboard tray slides out the rear with a minimum of screw turns.
The power supply mounts on its side near the motherboard. It's an interesting and different mounting position, and there's room for big PSUs.
Building in the Panzerbox was fun and unusual. It's definitely a conversation piece. Using mostly thumb screws, it's nearly all tool-free.
You said, "The other complaint came in having to remove the bezel of our optical drive so that the case's own bezel could take over." this was on the Lian Li case.
I would consider this a feature. Brushed aluminum cases look crappy with flat black optical drives and the only way normally to avoid that is a stealth mod, such as I have done with my TJ09.
I would like to see a picture of each case with the motherboard in place. This helps provide perspective and gives the less experienced builders a clearer idea of what they are actually getting.
err... not according to your own graphs its not.
The P193 beats the Panzerbox at everything on idle! and the Panzer only beat the P193 on CPU temp by 1 deg.
The 5870 "might" push me from my P182 to a P193 due to the extra length and me not wanting to loose HDD slots - but will prob just get a 5 and a qtr bay converter and hopefully only have to move one drive.